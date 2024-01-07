Sam LaPorta has to be feeling upset. Dan Campbell had a difficult decision to make on Sunday about how the Detroit Lions were going to play against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 18. The coach decided to play its starters, as they were still fighting for seed 2 in the NFC.

Sam LaPorta, though, after breaking the record for most receptions for a rookie tight end in NFL history, left with a knee injury that didn't look so simple. While no diagnostic has been made and his availability for the Wild Card Round remains open, suffering a serious injury so close to the playoffs has to feel devastating.

NFL fans were upset with Campbell for deciding to play his starters. Even though the Lions got their first division title in 30 years, winning a playoff game at home had to be paramount for a successful season. If LaPorta misses the rest of the season, it will be brutal for Detroit's chances. One tweeted:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Dan Campbell is actually the worst situational hc in the league."

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Sam LaPorta breaks NFL record for most receptions for a rookie tight end

This won't feel relevant in the grand scheme of things, but at least before he left the game, Sam LaPorta surpassed Keith Jackson (81 in 1988) for the most receptions for a tight end in his first year in the league. The record was broken in a touchdown reception against the Vikings.

With 10 touchdowns during the season, LaPorta was also tied with Rob Gronkowski in second place for the most touchdown receptions for a rookie tight end. Hall of Fame tight end Mike Ditka had amassed 12 in 1961.

Can the Detroit Lions get a higher seed in the playoffs?

It's a possibility, albeit a small one. The Lions not only need to win over the Minnesota Vikings, but they also need the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys to lose on Sunday.

The Cowboys play the Washington Commanders, while the Eagles play the New York Giants. Both victories feel likely, which would see the Cowboys winning the NFC East and earning the No. 2 seed.