Watch: "I will beat your a**" - Dan Campbell's impassioned speech to Lions players during episode of Hard Knocks is winning over the internet

Dan Campbell has been embracing the increased attention bestowed upon him this offseason, with his Detroit Lions being the subject of the current season of NFL Hard Knocks.

A clip of him speaking at Lions open practice at Ford Field directly addressing the crowd is one that will get spoken about more on sports talk shows. However, another clip from the show is sure to circulate plenty once it reaches the light of day.

That'd be Campbell's threat to his players: “It doesn’t matter if you have one a** cheek and three toes, I will beat your a**”

Dan Campbell's Ford Field speeches

Lions HC Dan Campbell has been doing plenty of talking this offseason in preparation of his second season in charge in the Motor City, having had two impassioned speeches during open practice in the past week.

The first of Campbell's soliloquys focused on him wanting his Lions to model their outlook on the people of Detroit, who roll up their sleeves and put in a hard day's work:

“Hello, Motor City. This is unbelievable. I can’t believe you guys. Listen, I’ll just say this. You guys have heard me say this, but I think what makes Detroit special is the fact that you guys will roll your sleeves up to put in a hard day’s work, and I think we want to model ourselves after that.

“I’ll tell you what, you would give your coat in winter, you would give your coat to somebody in winter that needed it. That’s what this community is about. However, nobody would take advantage of our hospitality. Nobody. So that’s who we’re about, that’s what we’re about."

“This team is working their rear off to give you something to be proud of. They’re grinding it out right now, and I know this, we’re freakin’ starving. We are starving. So the hyenas better get out of the way.”

He followed that up this past weekend with another speech featuring a metaphor of providing the firewood for the backyard blaze, with the backyard being Ford Field:

“Here’s my message to fans, it’s this. I want you to envision right now that we’re in the backyard, because Ford Field is our backyard. And we’ve got our firepit in the backyard. And so, we’ve got a beer, we’ve got our hot dogs, we’ve got our wine. Kids got the marshmallows ready to go.

“Let me tell you something, we’re going to bring the firewood and we’re going to light the flame. And you guys know at some point late in the night and you really want to see the show and see how high we can get this thing to burn. You’ll douse it in gasoline and that’s what we need from you.”

Dan Campbell certainly sounds ready to rumble in 2022, where the Lions are projected to climb out of the NFC North cellar.

