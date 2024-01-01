The Detroit Lions and head coach Dan Campbell are still reeling from their narrow 20-19 loss to the Dallas Cowboys that saw them relinquish the No. 2 seed to Mike McCarthy's team.

With just one regular-season game to go against the Minnesota Vikings, the Lions have a chance to get back in the winner's list before the playoffs begin.

After a superb season from the Lions that saw them clinch the NFC North for the first time in a long time, there is a renewed sense of hope for an organization that has had so little over the last two decades.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

But fans aren't exactly thrilled with the news that the Lions' starters will be playing on Sunday in the regular season finale.

With just one game left to play in the regular season, some fans are of the mindset of resting the starters to get ready for the first week of the playoffs.

But Campbell isn't of that mindset, with one fan reminding us of the pitfalls of playing starters in the final week of the season by bringing up Miami Dolphins star Bradley Chubb.

"Did he not just see Bradley Chubb?"

Expand Tweet

Other fans gave their thoughts on the Lions not resting their starters in Week 18.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

So it looks like most fans are dreading the Week 18 game in the off chance an injury happens.

Week 18 scenarios for Lions: Does Dan Campbell's team have anything to play for?

Detroit Lions v Dallas Cowboys

After the doom and gloom of the loss to Dallas, Dan Campbell's team still has a lot to play for in Week 18.

First of all, the No. 2 seed is still in play for Detroit, although it is a long shot as both the Eagles and Cowboys would have to lose, and the Lions would need to beat the Vikings.

But the more realistic path is for the Lions to have the No. 3 seed and will face either the Green Bay Packers or the Los Angeles Rams.

So, while there is still a slim chance for Dan Campbell's Lions to shoot back up the seeding chart, it is a tough ask. However, as long as there is a chance, the Lions should be all gas and no brakes in the off chance both the Eagles and Cowboys stumble.