  Dan Campbell's wife Holly flaunts zebra-striped sweater and black skirt as Lions crush Buccaneers 24-9 in Week 7

Dan Campbell’s wife Holly flaunts zebra-striped sweater and black skirt as Lions crush Buccaneers 24-9 in Week 7

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Oct 22, 2025 01:07 GMT
Dan Campbell&rsquo;s wife Holly flaunts zebra-striped sweater and black skirt as Lions crush Buccaneers 24-9 in Week 7
Dan Campbell’s wife Holly flaunts zebra-striped sweater and black skirt as Lions crush Buccaneers 24-9 in Week 7

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell’s wife, Holly, turned heads during the team’s Week 7 game against the Buccaneers on Monday. She wore a bold black-and-white zebra-striped Chanel sweater, a black skirt and thigh-high black boots.

On Instagram, Holly posted a photo with the caption:

“BACK IN BLACK!!!"
Source: (Via Instagram/ @hollyhcampbell)
Source: (Via Instagram/ @hollyhcampbell)

Head coach Dan Campbell's wife Holly witnessed his Lions beat the Bucs 24-9 at Ford Field on Monday Night. Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs was the star of the show as he garnered a career-high 218 yards of total offense with two touchdowns.

Fresh off the Lions’ dominant win, Holly also gave fans a peek into their early morning routine. She posted a video on Instagram showing Dan driving. Their cat and dog were also in the car. At one point, Dan made a quick stop at Starbucks to grab coffee.

In her caption, Holly joked about the early start:

“This week’s post quality courtesy of the guy who got me up at 5:45.😵 Happy Victory Tuesday…ready or not.😂☕️☕️☕️”
The Detroit Lions' next game is in Week 9 on November 2 against the Minnesota Vikings.

Dan Campbell’s wife Holly reveals her game-day bathroom habit during Lions games

For Dan Campbell’s wife, Holly, watching NFL games can get nerve-wracking. In Sunday's interview with People Magazine, Mrs. Campbell shared that she sometimes hides in the suite’s bathroom during tense moments at Lions games.

“I’m not calm during the action,” Holly told People exclusively. “If things are not going our way, I get sent to the bathroom.”

Holly also shared that she arrives early to home games and heads down to the field an hour before kickoff for a pregame kiss with Dan, a ritual they never skip, even if it means FaceTiming when she is not at the stadium.

Dan and Holly have been married since 1999. They met at Texas A&M and have two kids, Cody and Piper. The family moved to Detroit in 2021 when Dan became the Lions’ head coach.

In 2023, Dan Campbell helped lead the team to their first playoff win in over 30 years and was named NFL Coach of the Year.

Before joining the Lions, he spent five seasons with the New Orleans Saints as assistant head coach and tight ends coach. He also worked with the Miami Dolphins, starting as a coaching intern in 2010, then becoming tight ends coach, and later stepping in as interim head coach in 2015.

Before coaching, Dan played in the NFL as a tight end from 1999 to 2009, with stints on the Giants, Cowboys, Lions, and Saints.

Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.

Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.

She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.

Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.

When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion.

Edited by Brad Taningco
