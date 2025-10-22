Dan Campbell’s wife Holly flaunts zebra-striped sweater and black skirt as Lions crush Buccaneers 24-9 in Week 7

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell’s wife, Holly, turned heads during the team’s Week 7 game against the Buccaneers on Monday. She wore a bold black-and-white zebra-striped Chanel sweater, a black skirt and thigh-high black boots.On Instagram, Holly posted a photo with the caption:“BACK IN BLACK!!!&quot;Source: (Via Instagram/ @hollyhcampbell)Head coach Dan Campbell's wife Holly witnessed his Lions beat the Bucs 24-9 at Ford Field on Monday Night. Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs was the star of the show as he garnered a career-high 218 yards of total offense with two touchdowns.Fresh off the Lions’ dominant win, Holly also gave fans a peek into their early morning routine. She posted a video on Instagram showing Dan driving. Their cat and dog were also in the car. At one point, Dan made a quick stop at Starbucks to grab coffee.In her caption, Holly joked about the early start:“This week’s post quality courtesy of the guy who got me up at 5:45.😵 Happy Victory Tuesday…ready or not.😂☕️☕️☕️” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Detroit Lions' next game is in Week 9 on November 2 against the Minnesota Vikings.Also Read: &quot;He's not a thug&quot;: Lions HC Dan Campbell comes to Brian Branch's support as safety faces outrage after being suspendedDan Campbell’s wife Holly reveals her game-day bathroom habit during Lions gamesFor Dan Campbell’s wife, Holly, watching NFL games can get nerve-wracking. In Sunday's interview with People Magazine, Mrs. Campbell shared that she sometimes hides in the suite’s bathroom during tense moments at Lions games.“I’m not calm during the action,” Holly told People exclusively. “If things are not going our way, I get sent to the bathroom.”Holly also shared that she arrives early to home games and heads down to the field an hour before kickoff for a pregame kiss with Dan, a ritual they never skip, even if it means FaceTiming when she is not at the stadium.Dan and Holly have been married since 1999. They met at Texas A&amp;M and have two kids, Cody and Piper. The family moved to Detroit in 2021 when Dan became the Lions’ head coach.In 2023, Dan Campbell helped lead the team to their first playoff win in over 30 years and was named NFL Coach of the Year.Before joining the Lions, he spent five seasons with the New Orleans Saints as assistant head coach and tight ends coach. He also worked with the Miami Dolphins, starting as a coaching intern in 2010, then becoming tight ends coach, and later stepping in as interim head coach in 2015. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBefore coaching, Dan played in the NFL as a tight end from 1999 to 2009, with stints on the Giants, Cowboys, Lions, and Saints.