Dan Campbell stops practice after $120,000,000 star gets involved in "several scuffles" at Lions training camp: Report

The Detroit Lions' intensity during the first days of training camp has reportedly forced Dan Campbell to make drastic decisions. After a disappointing divisional round loss to the Washington Commanders in the 2024 NFL playoffs, the Lions are set to bounce back and finally unlock their potential.The team knows the season will be hard, especially with a new ruler in the league. They aren't wasting time going at it, which has created some issues between players. Reporter Colton Pouncy shared on Thursday that after several scuffles broke out in practice, Campbell had to end today's session.&quot;Dan Campbell stopped practice today after several scuffles broke out in the early portion. Brian Branch and Amon-Ra St. Brown went at it multiple times. Second day in a row practice was stopped. On Tuesday, it was for tackling in shorts. Pads go on tomorrow. They’re ready,&quot; Pouncy wrote.While this shows that players are taking every session with the utmost seriousness and respect, some fans weren't in favor of everybody going full speed during the first week of training camp.The Detroit Lions are one week away from returning to the field against the LA Chargers for the 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game, which could explain why they are taking things more seriously than expected.Coming off a 15-2 record (best in franchise history) and the No. 1 seed in the NFC, Dan Campbell and the Lions have unfinished business. However, they need to stay healthy throughout the preseason first.Lions GM praises Dan Campbell's handling of Aaron Glenn, Ben Johnson's departuresThe 2025 NFL offseason brought many changes to the Lions franchise, starting with their coaching staff. Aaron Glenn and Ben Johnson left to take head coaching roles with the New York Jets and Chicago Bears, respectively.While many saw those departures as big blows, general manager Brad Holmes praised Dan Campbell for how he handled them.“First of all, I give Dan so much credit just for it,&quot; Holmes said (6:40). &quot;You kind of had an idea that Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn were going to be gone, but I don't think we're prepared for all of the guys that got poached.&quot;And I give Dan so much credit for just staying patient and not just trying to chase and fill and feeling under the gun and under pressure. He stayed patient, and he was so much on about ‘Fit, fit, fit,’ and he ended up doing a really nice job, and we got some really good coaches.”The Lions remain one of the strongest teams in the NFC, but it's time for them to take that final step and become legit contenders.