"Dan Marino is more talented than Tom Brady or Joe Montana" - Colin Cowherd delivers hot take about former Dolphins QB

When the topic of the best of the greatest quarterback of all time comes up, most in the media leave Dan Marino out of the conversation. Because, despite an illustrious career and plethora of records, Marino never obtained the one thing that would have propelled him right to the top of the discussion -- a Super Bowl win.

Colin Cowherd, host of Fox Sports TV and radio show "The Herd," is never one to shy away from giving fresh takes on discussions like this. Rather than place the usual suspects in the lineup for the debate of the greatest of all time, Cowherd stated recently on his show that “Dan Marino is more talented than Tom Brady or Joe Montana.”

Cowherd said the following:

"Well, with coaches, talk show hosts and quarterbacks, I don't think you should be driven by money. Money can be in the backseat of the car, but I don't think it can be in the front seat. I'll explain that in a second.

"Dan Marino is more talented than Tom Brady or Joe Montana, but we don't talk about him. No Super Bowls, receivers, we still put Randy Moss top of the class. Despite no rings. Talk show host similar to a quarterback, the platform you are on will overwhelmingly dictate your legacy."

Dan Marino's lack of rings often keeps him out of the conversation

Cowherd went on to claim that Super Bowls should not be the standard with which we use to measure greatness. In fact, the host also brought up wide receivers and how they are not discussed the same way. Take Calvin Johnson or Randy Moss, for example.

“No Super Bowls, receivers, we still put Randy Moss top of the class. Despite no rings.”

Considered one of the all-time greats, Dan Marino was drafted into the NFL by the Miami Dolphins in round one of the 1983 draft. He went on to set records in nearly every category recorded by the league. According to profootballhof.com, "Marino's career totals are staggering as he completed 4,967 of 8,358 passes for 61,361 yards, and threw 420 touchdowns during his 242-game NFL career."

These records held strong until players like Drew Brees, Tom Brady, and Peyton Manning came along and started to break them. Of course, Marino set them in fewer games over fewer years.

There can be no doubt that Dan Marino was among the best that ever played the game. In an alternate universe, he would have been surrounded by the talent he needed to win several Super Bowls. In the real world, the Dolphins were never able to make it happen.

