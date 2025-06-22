Dan Marino takes Deflategate jab at Tom Brady snubbing Patriots legend for 4x Super Bowl winner in GOAT debate

Tom Brady is widely accepted as the NFL GOAT due to his seven Super Bowl rings and many other all-time records. He dominated the league for more than two decades with two different teams in arguably the most most successful career in any sport ever.

Ad

Apparently Miami Dolphins legendary quarterback Dan Marino disagrees with Brady being at the top of the list when it comes to the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. He made his opinion clear during an appearance at Fanatics Fest 2025 when he made this bold statemant about Joe Montana.

Marino stated:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He was the best that I've ever seen. Tom Brady was pretty good too, but he had deflated balls."

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dan Marino is of course referring to Deflategate, Tom Brady's infamous controversy surrounding one of his AFC Championship victories with the New England Patriots. He allegedly contacted an equipment worker and asked for the footballs he would use in the game to be deflated below their usual standard pressure.

Apparently this is enough for Marino to take Brady out of the leading spot for the title of NFL GOAT in favor of Joe Montana. Most around the league believe that Brady surpassed the San Francisco 49ers legend for the all-time best-ever, especially after he won another Super Bowl ring with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers late in his career, his seventh overall and three more than Montana won.

Ad

Tom Brady denied Deflategate, but served his punishment

Deflategate

Deflategate is a notorious scandal surrounding the 2014 AFC Championship game when the New England Patriots defeated the Indianapolis Colts to appear in the Super Bowl. The weather was a major factor in this game with extremely wet conditions, but Tom Brady was accused of being involved in an illegal plan to combat this factor and gain an unfair advantage.

Ad

Ted Wells was hired by the NFL front office to lead the investigation into whether or not foul play was involved in the situation. He released The Wells Report in 2015 and stated that it was "more probable than not" that Brady actively and knowingly participated in the scandalous scheme.

The footballs were essentially deflated below their normal standards, allegedly at the request of Brady to an equipment manager, to aid his grip in the wet conditions and reduce the risk of the ball slipping in his hands. Brady consistently denied cheating in any way, but eventually accepted the punishment. He was suspended for the first four games of the 2016 NFL season, while the Patrions were fine a million dollars and were forced to surrender two draft picks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adam Hulse Adam Hulse is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with 4 years of experience. He is also the host of the podcast "Sports Talk with Adam Hulse."



Adam studied Communications at Villanova University and played American football at Pop Warner and as a high school Freshman. His favorite team are the Dallas Cowboys, and if Adam could lay his hands on a time machine, he would love to witness their glory years from the 1990s. The Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX is his favorite Super Bowl of all time.



Given his affinity for 'America's Team,' Adam's favorite players of all time include Emmitt Smith. Michael Irvin, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.



Adam takes a lot of pride in his work, which naturally culminates into insightful content for his readers, performance analysis being his forte. When not writing about football, Adam spends a time on his podcast. Know More

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.