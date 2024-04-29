Dan Orlovsky bets eyebrows against Tom Brady's potential unretirement for Raiders

The story of Tom Brady returning to play in the NFL has been present ever since the legendary quarterback announced his second - and this time, apparently, official - retirement from the league.

When he got involved with the Las Vegas Raiders as a possible minority owner, hoping to buy equity on the team pending approval from the NFL, it was easy to think that Brady would return to the league and help his team on the field as well. At this time, nothing has happened and he gave no signs of interest in this - but the speculation remains.

Former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky, who now works as an analyst for ESPN, is so much of a believer that Tom Brady will never return to the field that he has made a bet - and boy, will it hurt if he loses this.

"I don't know if they grow back, but if Brady plays for the Raiders this year, I'll shave my eyebrows - as long as they grow", Orlovsky said..

His ESPN colleagues didn't have to think a second to form an unanimous opinion: "Well, now we're all rooting for it"

What is Tom Brady doing now?

Now retired from the league after more than two decades playing and with the GOAT title firmly in his hands, Tom Brady has been involved in numerous investments in recent years.

While he was doing promotional work for FTX, the now-bankrupt crypto company, he earned $55 million for 20 hours of promotional work every year for three years. Of course, there's also his investment in sports teams, with Birmingham City and Las Vegas Aces as part of his portfolio and the Las Vegas Raiders set to join them as well.

The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has a net worth of around $300 million, according to the specialized website Celebrity Net Worth.

Tom Brady is also set to become an analyst for FOX for NFL games, with a 10-year, $375 million deal kicking in September. He will provide analysis in a way that has never been seen in broadcasts before, and the expectation is that he'll even surpass what Tony Romo did in 2017.