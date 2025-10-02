Dan Orlovsky blasts Ravens for shocking mismanagement of Derrick Henry in 1-3 slump

Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry has had a quiet few weeks to begin the 2025 season, in comparison to his exceptionally high standards. Since Henry's output has slumped, the Ravens have already lost three of their four games this season.On Thursday, analyst Dan Orlovsky slammed the Ravens for seemingly mismanaging Henry.&quot;Found this out about the Ravens, And again, it absolutely shocked me,&quot; Orlovsky said in a video on X. &quot;A month into the season, the Baltimore Ravens, with Derrick Henry, are the 32nd ranked offense in the NFL when it comes to giving the ball to their running back on first or second down, meaning they run the football on first and second down with their running backs, the least out of everybody in the NFL.&quot;Henry has recorded 284 yards and four touchdowns on 49 carries, while adding 36 yards on four receptions. However, the Ravens RB has also had three fumbles in four games.Henry played the first eight seasons of his career with the Tennessee Titans. He was named the Offensive Player of the Year in 2020.Henry signed with the Ravens in 2024. He had a solid first season in Baltimore, recording 1,921 yards and 16 touchdowns on 325 attempts, along with 193 yards and two TDs on 19 receptions.Derrick Henry and Ravens will face the Houston Texans in Week 5 of 2025 NFL seasonBaltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry - Source: GettyThe Baltimore Ravens (1-3) will square off against the Houston Texans (1-3) in Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday. The game will kick off at 1 p.m. ET from M&amp;T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.The Ravens might not have two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson to lead their offense against Houston since he is dealing with a hamstring injury. If Jackson is ruled out, Baltimore will rely more on Henry to deliver the goods.