Dan Orlovsky cautions DK Metcalf against ‘going to the Cayman Islands to count’ his $150,000,000

Former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky warned DK Metcalf about being extra chill while the Pittsburgh Steelers still don't have a starting quarterback to throw to him and the rest of the wide receivers. The former Seattle Seahawks playmaker signed a five-year, $150 million contract after being traded for a 2025 second-round pick shortly after requesting a move away from Seattle.

During Tuesday's edition of ESPN's "Get Up," Orlovsky rejected Adam Schefter's notion that Metcalf should enjoy his money while the Steelers figure out their quarterback situation. After the former Detroit Lions quarterback said Metcalf would be the first unhappy with a mediocre QB, Schefter said (Timestamp: 16:53):

"DK Metcalf ... I just cashed in. Yeah, I'll leave it to my team to get the quarterback there. And you know what, my good friend Russell Wilson is an option. Maybe I'm going to be catching from Aaron Rodgers. Maybe I'm going to be catching Russell Wilson. I'll worry about that later. Excuse me, I'm going to the Bahamas. I'm going to the Cayman Islands to go count my 150 million. That's what he’s thinking."

Orlovsky warned about the results of a subpar quarterback performance could have on Metcalf.

"That sounds good in April or March and April, but when you're 1-3 and your offense is scoring 19 a game and you've got four catches over the last three weeks, then it becomes a thing," Orlovsky said (Timestamp: 17:14).

DK Metcalf was heavily criticized for his attitude during his Seahawks tenure, and many think he and George Pickens on the same team won't have the best outcome.

Pittsburgh went 10-7 last season before losing to the Baltimore Ravens in the 2024 wild-card round.

Ben Roethlisberger teases return from retirement after DK Metcalf news

After pulling off one of the most surprising moves of the offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers now have two big weapons in DK Metcalf and George Pickens. The prospect of throwing the ball to these two is enticing for many around the league, including Ben Roethlisberger, one of the best quarterbacks in franchise history.

In the wake of the news, Roethlisberger shared a video of himself wearing a Steelers helmet and saying he would entertain the idea of unretiring.

Ever since Big Ben retired from the game, the Steelers have struggled to find consistency at quarterback. The Justin Fields-Russell Wilson experiment didn't work last year and they're keen to add a piece that can fix their issues.

