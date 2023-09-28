Dan Orlovsky claims Mike McDaniel is beating Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes at their own game

Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes have been the kings of the NFL on offense for the last half-decade. Speaking on "First Take," NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky gave that honor to Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel after dropping 70 on the Denver Broncos. Here's how Orlovsky put it:

"This offense is, in many ways the Kansas City Chiefs with Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes ... Mike McDaniel calls plays the way defensive coaches fear ... Defenses have rules and when you constantly break those rules, you're now forcing the defense to play almost an impossible way."

He continued, ranking the Dolphins' offense above the Chiefs:

"That's what Mahomes and Andy Reid do. And that's one of the reasons why this offense is the best in the NFL right now."

Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs set to play in Germany

Patrick Mahomes at Chicago Bears v Kansas City Chiefs

If both teams continue at their current pace, they'll most likely face each other in the playoffs. Putting that aside, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce are guaranteed a showdown during the regular season in 2023. The showdown will happen on Sunday, November 5th. The timing of the game will be unorthodox. Kickoff occurs at 9:30 A.M. EST.

The game will take place in Week 9 and will not happen in the United States. Frankfurt, Germany will instead house what many might call the season's most anticipated game.

Patrick Mahomes falls short after 41-10 blowout victory

Patrick Mahomes at Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Last weekend, the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs seemed locked in a competition. The question eventually became which team could blow out their opponent in a bigger fashion. The Miami Dolphins won in a 70-20 execution in the first wave of games.

Then, against the Chicago Bears, the Kansas City Chiefs won by a score of 41-10. Both were the top blowouts of the weekend. However, the Chiefs didn't have the biggest margin and thus came in second behind the Dolphins. Both offenses are red-hot in September, but will they both continue to be as explosive as the year continues?

