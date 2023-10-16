Zach Wilson and the New York Jets did the improbable by defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season. Coming into the game, the Eagles were undefeated, while the Jets were at 2-3. But after 60 minutes of action, New York’s AFC team dented Philadelphia’s once unblemished record.

The Jets were written off after Aaron Rodgers suffered a season-ending Achilles injury. But at 3-3, they are still within striking distance of a potential playoff berth after a 12-season drought. This victory also had NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky calling out Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Namath.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dan Orlovsky claps back at Joe Namath after another win by Zach Wilson and the Jets

The New York Jets earned a 20-14 victory at MetLife Stadium after shutting down the Philadelphia Eagles in the second half. The AFC East squad also capitalized on Jalen Hurts’ third interception by scoring the go-ahead touchdown courtesy of running back Breece Hall.

Defeating the Eagles gives the Jets their first winning streak this season. It’s a fantastic response after losing three of their first four games. Speaking of responses, ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky tweeted:

“With all due respect. Namath wanna fire everyone still?”

Expand Tweet

The former quarterback posted that in response to Joe Namath’s statements during his interview on YES Network’s The Michael Kay Show last month. The Super Bowl III winning quarterback shared with McKay and Don LaGreca following the Jets’ Week 3 loss to the New England Patriots:

“No, I didn’t take anything positive out of it yesterday. It was awful.”

When asked to elaborate on his statement, the 80-year-old former Alabama standout added:

“Why? Were you watching? I mean, puh-lease. You sit down? You sit down on the play, you go right down? What happened? I thought you were trying to make plays and win. You quit on a play. What is going on? It’s disgusting.”

Namath also tweeted about Zach Wilson, saying

“I’m starting to wonder if Zach’s playing like he’s being coached. He’s making choices that are not intuitive to the quarterback position.”

Expand Tweet

Despite Namath’s comments, Robert Saleh and the Jets coaching staff gave their vote of confidence to Wilson. It has paid off with three victories in six games with 11 left to play.

Zach Wilson helped the Jets win by taking care of the ball

Jalen Hurts had more completions (28-19) and passing yards (280-186) than Zach Wilson in this game. He also had a touchdown pass, while the former BYU standout had none. However, Wilson took care of the ball by committing zero interceptions.

Keeping their possessions plus the defense flustering Hurts gave them a winning formula. The Jets' defense limited the Eagles to 80 rushing yards, 33 coming from their vaunted running back rotation. Aside from those picks, they also had two sacks and four quarterback hits on Hurts.

Wilson and the Jets are in a good position coming into their bye. Sustaining this performance every week may help them sneak into the playoff picture of the highly competitive American Football Conference.