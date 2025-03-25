Dan Orlovsky hopes to see Jaxson Dart go to NFC Super Bowl contenders in draft

Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart is expected to be a first-round selection in the upcoming 2025 NFL draft. While Miami's Cam Ward and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders are likely to be picked ahead of Dart, there are still plenty of contenders that could use him.

Former NFL QB Dan Orlovsky shared his thoughts on where Dart should play at the next level. He responded to Mike Tannenbaum's most recent mock draft, where he was drafted by the LA Rams.

"I don’t think Dart falls to 26 but would love the pick for Rams," Orlovsky tweeted on Tuesday.

Orlovsky isn't confident that Dart will still be on the board when the Rams select at No. 26; however, he thinks the QB and the team would be a good fit.

Todd McShay believes Jets could still draft Jaxson Dart despite Justin Fields signing

The New York Jets are essentially in rebuild mode. After parting ways with Aaron Rodgers, they signed Justin Fields to a two-year contract worth $40 million on March 13.

NFL analyst Todd McShay said on Monday that even though the Jets signed Fields, Jaxson Dart could still be an option. McShay thinks the team could draft Dart with the seventh overall selection.

"(The Jets are ) thrilled to have Justin Fields, he's going to be the starter. Let's move forward with him, but it's not a contract that absolutely locks them in," McShay said (16:50), via 'The Todd McShay Show.' "By bringing in Fields, they've certainly alleviated the necessity to take a quarterback. Let's finish our process, there's some love in that building for Jaxson Dart."

McShay sees the Jets signing Fields to just a two-year deal shows that they want the QB to help rebuild the team. However, he may not be the long-term option.

McShay also shared that the New York Jets are still interested in Dart and see him as a valuable QB and someone who could bring success to the franchise. What the Jets decide to do remains to be seen.

