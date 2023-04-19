Dan Orlovsky Net Worth: Ex-NFL QB and analyst's career earnings explored

NFL analyst and former QB Dan Orlovsky has an estimated net worth of $5 million.

The former University of Connecticut shot caller was drafted into the NFL in the 2005 draft by the Detroit Lions as a fifth-round pick. He played in the league from 2005 till 2017 and was heralded as a steady backup QB on some great teams.

Since his retirement, he has transitioned to television, becoming an analyst for ESPN. He can be seen on television discussing NFL football, college football and any other programme that requires his expert opinion. He's notably a part of #2 ESPN with Louis Riddick Jr. and Steve Levy.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dan Orlovsky's career earnings

Dan Orlovsky was drafted by the Detroit Lions in 2005, as the team saw him as a potential quarterback for the ailing franchise. Unfortunately, thing sdidn't pan out how the Lions wanted, but at least Orlovsky made $3,035,000 in his three years there.

He signed with the Los Angeles Rams following his spell with the Lions. Orlovsky made $80,000 with their practice squad. Following his release from the Rams, he announced his retirement from football on October 11, 2017.

Orlovsky played for four NFL franchises: the Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but the information is available on only two of those franchises regarding his pay, according to Spotrac. The reason was that Orlovsky hardly signed guaranteed contracts and barely completed his contracts with the aforementioned franchises before being released.

How many teams did the ex-NFL QB play for?

Dan Orlovsky was a member of four franchises throughout his NFL career. He got his first break with the team that drafted him, the Detroit Lions, and played 12 games for them in his first two seasons in the league. He eventually left the Lions before the 2010 season to sign for the Houston Texans.

He signed with the Texans on March 1, 2009. He served as the Texans' No. 3 quarterback for the season. His time with the Texans could have been more uneventful, as he only made one appearance, putting up a nonexistent stat line.

He left the Texans and signed with the Indianapolis Colts as a free agent on July 30, 2011. Orlovsky was one of the final cuts as NFL teams trimmed their rosters to 53. The Colts later re-signed him, and he appeared in eight games in the 2011 season.

On March 15, 2012, Orlovsky signed with perennial underachievers Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Unfortunately, he was cut by the Bucs on April 4, 2013. He later resigned from the team a mere four days after being cut.

Dan Orlovsky spent the rest of his career bouncing around his former team, Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams. He eventually retired from the league in 2017 after a long career as a backup and practice squad player.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes