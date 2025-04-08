Dan Orlovsky raises one major question on Justin Fields-Jets marriage heading into 2025 NFL season 

The signing of Justin Fields by the New York Jets raised eyebrows in March. The quarterback joined after Aaron Rodgers was released, signing a two-year deal to become their starting quarterback. Fields will have a new opportunity to become a leader in the NFL.

Ad

The Jets started their offseason program on Monday, with players reporting for the voluntary Organized Team Activities (OTAs). As the quarterback arrived at the facilities, ESPN's Dan Orlovsky raised a big question about how New York will use his qualities to win games.

"Here’s the reality. Since 2021, he averages six yards per carry. That’s only behind Lamar Jackson and Jayden Daniels. So you absolutely want to utilize that skillset. But that’s not necessarily something this offensive coordinator saw, certainly with Jared Goff in Detroit," Orlovsky said on 'NFL Live'.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"So what's going to be the mixture of offense, scheme, philosophy-wise, with the athlete that Justin is, but also the plenty capable thrower of the football as a quarterback. Can they find that perfect marriage?" he added.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

The mission will be to lead the team into their first playoff appearance since the 2010 season. The last time the Jets made the playoffs, Rex Ryan was the head coach and Mark Sanchez was the quarterback. They currently have the longest playoff drought in the NFL.

When Steelers benched Justin Fields despite a positive record as starter

Fields joined the Pittsburgh Steelers for the 2024 season after a trade with the Chicago Bears. He was expected to become the backup for Russell Wilson, who signed in free agency after his release from the Denver Broncos.

Ad

However, unexpectedly, Fields was the starter in Week 1. Wilson suffered a calf injury that did not appear serious at first, but he ended up losing six weeks due to it. The Steelers subsequently had a good start to the season with Fields under center, winning four of their first six games.

However, the team reversed course when Wilson was deemed healthy. Even with a positive record, Fields was benched after six games; he later admitted that he "hadn't done enough to keep the job".

Wilson and the Steelers finished the season with a 10-7 record and eventually lost in the Wild Card Round to the Baltimore Ravens.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Henrique Bulio Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.



Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.



If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.



Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.



Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike. Know More

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.