Dan Orlovsky raises one major question on Justin Fields-Jets marriage heading into 2025 NFL season 

The signing of Justin Fields by the New York Jets raised eyebrows in March. The quarterback joined after Aaron Rodgers was released, signing a two-year deal to become their starting quarterback. Fields will have a new opportunity to become a leader in the NFL.
The Jets started their offseason program on Monday, with players reporting for the voluntary Organized Team Activities (OTAs). As the quarterback arrived at the facilities, ESPN's Dan Orlovsky raised a big question about how New York will use his qualities to win games.
"Here’s the reality. Since 2021, he averages six yards per carry. That’s only behind Lamar Jackson and Jayden Daniels. So you absolutely want to utilize that skillset. But that’s not necessarily something this offensive coordinator saw, certainly with Jared Goff in Detroit," Orlovsky said on 'NFL Live'.
"So what's going to be the mixture of offense, scheme, philosophy-wise, with the athlete that Justin is, but also the plenty capable thrower of the football as a quarterback. Can they find that perfect marriage?" he added.
The mission will be to lead the team into their first playoff appearance since the 2010 season. The last time the Jets made the playoffs, Rex Ryan was the head coach and Mark Sanchez was the quarterback. They currently have the longest playoff drought in the NFL.
When Steelers benched Justin Fields despite a positive record as starter
Fields joined the Pittsburgh Steelers for the 2024 season after a trade with the Chicago Bears. He was expected to become the backup for Russell Wilson, who signed in free agency after his release from the Denver Broncos.
However, unexpectedly, Fields was the starter in Week 1. Wilson suffered a calf injury that did not appear serious at first, but he ended up losing six weeks due to it. The Steelers subsequently had a good start to the season with Fields under center, winning four of their first six games.
However, the team reversed course when Wilson was deemed healthy. Even with a positive record, Fields was benched after six games; he later admitted that he "hadn't done enough to keep the job".
Wilson and the Steelers finished the season with a 10-7 record and eventually lost in the Wild Card Round to the Baltimore Ravens.
