Cam Ward is likely to be the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft. Although the draft is inching closer, the final evaluations of prospects continue to be shared.
Former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky shared his take about Ward on Monday on X. In a review of his game tape from a Miami Hurricanes' game against California last season, Orlovsky said that his abilities in the pocket are consistent. He added that he's not a versatile playmaker but his strength in the pocket is impressive.
“I will reiterate the stuff that Cam Ward does from the pocket consistently, it’s the strength of his game," Orlovsky said. "He’s not one of those ‘oh my gosh run around’ playmaker. Stuff that he does consistently from the pocket is the strength.”
In the tape Orlovsky used to evaluate Ward's play, the Miami Hurricanes staged a comeback for the ages. After being down 25 points in the second half, they defeated California 39-38. Ward threw a clutch touchdown pass with less than 30 seconds left to set up the game-winning extra point. Ward threw for an impressive 437 yards and two TDs.
Cam Ward inks deal with Under Armour ahead of NFL draft
Cam Ward is likely to hear his name called first in the NFL draft as the Tennessee Titans appear poised to select him. As his NFL dreams are getting close to becoming reality, Ward signed his first athletic apparel deal.
Ward is now officially an Under Armour athlete. In an official statement, the Miami Hurricanes quarterback shared that Under Armour has been his favorite brand and he looks forward to being a role model for the next generation of athletes.
“I grew up watching my favorite players wear Under Armour, rocking cleats and gloves that elevate their game," Ward said on Monday. "To be part of the brand’s new era feels very full circle and I hope I can inspire the next generation of kids watching.”
If Ward is selected first overall in the 2025 NFL draft by the Titans, he will be the first Under Armour athlete to be a top pick since 2011. Former Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton was the last.
