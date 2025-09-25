  • home icon
  Dan Orlovsky sets lofty expectations on Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs while raising doubts about their playoff chances

Dan Orlovsky sets lofty expectations on Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs while raising doubts about their playoff chances

By Jon-Anthony Fuentes
Modified Sep 25, 2025 19:35 GMT
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at New York Giants - Source: Imagn
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at New York Giants - Source: Imagn

Former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky believes the Kansas City Chiefs are in a "must-win" situation against the Baltimore Ravens this weekend.

Orlovsky took to "Get Up" on ESPN today and explained why he thinks the Chiefs need to topple the Lamar Jackson-led Ravens Sunday to keep their playoff hopes alive.

"It's Kansas City. Is a must win for Kansas City, staring at one and three... So if you're the Chiefs, and you're like, we if they lose this game, we're having a realistic conversation for the first time ever under Patrick, is like, are they going to be out of the playoffs? That's how much this game matters to them. Not only they got to play better, but they have to win this football game to stay in the conversation."
The Chiefs have started off their 2025 campaign 1-2 after losses to the Los Angeles Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles in Weeks One and Two of the season thus far, respectively. They picked up their first win this past weekend by topping the New York Giants 22-9 on Sunday.

Now, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs host the Ravens Sunday in a matchup against another 1-2 squad who are looking to get a string of wins rolling in hopes of punching their ticket to the playoffs.

Are the Kansas City Chiefs beginning to dwindle following Super Bowl LIX thwarting?

Syndication: The Record - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Record - Source: Imagn

At just 30-years-old, Mahomes has established himself as one of the best quarterbacks of his generation, already securing three Super Bowl victories throughout his nine seasons in the NFL. If that wasn't enough, Mahomes has also played in five total Super Bowls, losing two of those total appearances, including last year's defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles thwarted Kansas City, 40-22, ending the Chiefs' hopes of becoming the first team in NFL history to win three-straight Super Bowl trophies. Now, with the Chiefs' offensive line struggling, injuries to Mahomes' offensive weapons, and an aging Travis Kelce, Kansas City is off to a rough start in 2025.

Many are beginning to wonder if the Chiefs' grip on the AFC is starting to loosen. The diminishing production of the Chiefs' offense could open up the door for quarterbacks like Jackson, Josh Allen, and others to step in and take a shot at dethroning Mahomes and serving as a fresh new face that represents the conference in this season's Super Bowl.

Jon-Anthony Fuentes

Jon-Anthony Fuentes

Jon-Anthony Fuentes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over nine years of experience in the field with publications such as LowKickMMA.

His favorite team is the Texas Longhorns, and their winning the national championship over USC in 2006 fuelled his fandom.

Jon's favorite players include Johnny Manziel, Tahj Boyd, Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins and Colt McCoy. They were all childhood heroes for Jon and while it didn't work out in the NFL for all of them, what they achieved in college cannot be understated.

When not watching or writing about football, Jon enjoys playing sports and computer games.

