Shedeur Sanders spent most of last year being projected as the potential number-one overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. In the weeks leading up to the first round, it was rumored that his stock was severely falling. This turned out to be true as he went undrafted in Round 1 and is still awaiting his name to be called.
Despite his epic slide, NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky remains optimistic about Sanders' outlook entering the second round. He halted the negative narrative that has been circling around the quarterback during a recent episode of First Take.
Orlovsky explained:
"Can we stop having the funeral for Shedeur right now? Can we stop? He didn't get drafted in the first round. He might get drafted in the first five picks tonight, and candidly, it could be a better situation for him, so it's not the end of his story."
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Orlovsky continued:
"Marcus and I were watching the draft last night with MK and a couple of other people, and we're sitting there, and the reality set in. Like it did kind of stink, because what should be a celebrity story, and a really cool and inspiring story, has turned into this negative narrative and this somber thing."
Dan Orlovsky believes that by Shedeur Sanders falling out of the first round, he could potentially end up in an even better situation. Cam Ward and Jaxson Dart were the first two quarterbacks off of the board, but the Colorado Buffaloes superstar is hoping to be the third. Orlovsky thinks it could happen quickly in Round 2, but it will be inetersting to see if he continues to slide.
Shedeur Sanders outlook after Round 1 of 2025 NFL Draft
Several teams are still expected to be in the market for a quarterback entering Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft. Some of them picking towards the top of the second round include the Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints, and New York Jets. While they all have a veteran starter, their long-term solution at quarterback appears questionable.
The Browns remain an intriguing candidate to potentially target Shedeur Sanders in Round 2 on Friday night. They were rumored to be interested in him with their number-two overall pick this year, but they traded down to pick Mason Graham instead. They currently own the first and fourth picks of the second round, so they will have the opportunity to draft Sanders if they want to.
Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place