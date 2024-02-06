Dan Orlovsky took issue with Mad Dog Russo after the radio personality appeared with Stephen A. Smith to slam the former Lions' performance at the recently concluded Pro Bowl. As an ESPN analyst present at the event, Dan Orlovsky took part in some throws to show his skills. More than half a decade after his retirement, he looked sharp and raring to go.

But Mad Dog Russo said that he simply did not care about it because irrespective of what the former quarterback did now, he was not an elite quarterback in the NFL. Instead of just praising his current performance, Chris Russo chose to drag Orlovsky's previous exploits or lack thereof.

Dan Orlovsky certainly did not take the comments lying down, especially since they were made on the same network that he works with. He fired back at Mad Dog Russo, saying,

"May be a HOFer but this is classless"

Dan Orlovsky's Lions' connection might have colored Mad Dog Russo's judgment

One has to wonder why Mad Dog Russo went after Dan Orlovsky's NFL career when all the former NFL quarterback was doing was having some fun during the Pro Bowl. The current ESPN analyst was drafted in the fifth round overall by the Detroit Lions and spent the majority of his career with the team in two different stints.

Meanwhile, the radio personality, while a strident fan of the San Francisco Giants when it comes to baseball, supports NFC North rivals Green Bay Packers when it comes to the NFL. Given the heated rivalry between the teams, he might have been unwilling to give credit someone who played for most his career in Detroit.

One common area where both of them can bond at least for this season, though, might be in how they view the upcoming Super Bowl. The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs, before dispatching the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship.

Both Dan Orlovsky and Mad Dog Russo might, therefore, have a reason to root for the Kansas City Chiefs instead. However, they might also take the opposite view that they would rather have the team that beat their franchises win the Lombardi Trophy, so that they have the satisfaction of having lost to the eventual champions.

We have no idea of their views on this matter, but it is clear that they will not be sitting down to watch a Super Bowl together anytime soon.