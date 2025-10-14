“Garrett Wilson's career is dying there”: Dan Orlovsky throws shade at Aaron Glenn as Jets go 0-6 after loss to Broncos

As Aaron Glenn may know, Garrett Wilson has been through some intensely disappointing early seasons with the New York Jets. This year's 0-6 start, however, might rank as the most demoralizing one. Despite getting spotted a lead against the Denver Broncos thanks to a penalty in the end zone resulting in a safety, the Jets still managed to lose the contest.Speaking in a Monday clip of the Pat McAfee Show posted on X, former Detroit Lions quarterback Dan Orlovsky ripped into the state of the offense. He pushed the team to consider trading everyone, calling the situation a &quot;disaster.&quot;&quot;Their offensive tape was a total disaster,&quot; Orlovsky said. &quot;It's as bad as an offensive tape as I've watched in years. I'm surprised because I really enjoyed time with them a couple of weeks ago having [them on] Monday Night Football, and was really impressed with Aaron Glenn, not equating to wins right now.&quot;Garrett Wilson's career is like dying there. He's being wasted talent-wise. I've defended Justin ... but Garrett's open,&quot; Orlovsky continued. &quot;If it's man coverage, just throw the ball to him. ... I think they have to entertain trading every one of value because you're 0-6 and it doesn't look promising.&quot;Arguably the Jets' best offensive output was in Week 1 against a perennially stiff Pittsburgh Steelers defense when they scored 32 points. They haven't crossed the 30-point mark since. The Jets will face the Carolina Panthers, Cincinnati Bengals, and Cleveland Browns in their next three games.Exploring potential Garrett Wilson landing spotsGarrett Wilson at New York Jets v Miami Dolphins - NFL 2025 - Source: GettyGarrett Wilson is in the first year of a contract that runs through 2030, according to Spotrac. However, if he were to leave via trade in which the New York Jets were to offload most of the cap hit, it could let them spread out the money across the offensive roster. If they pull the trigger on a deal this season before the trade deadline, there are only a few places that make sense.The New York Giants are located in the NFC, and a deal between Jets general manager Darren Mougey and Giants general manager Joe Schoen could be made over lunch. Wilson wouldn't have to change residences, and the Giants would have a replacement for Malik Nabers.In 2026, as Dart rounds into his all-important second season, the Giants could have one of the best wide receiver rooms in football.Other teams that make sense are the Carolina Panthers and Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals have needed a star receiver for years, and Wilson paired with Marvin Harrison Jr. could give Kyler Murray a chance.The Panthers, meanwhile, are lacking a reliable star receiver of Wilson's caliber. Sitting at .500, the Panthers could feel like they're one move away from getting their first big ROI on Bryce Young. Of course, if the Jets make the move, it would likely be after the two teams face off on Sunday.