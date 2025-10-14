  • home icon
  • NFL
  • “Garrett Wilson's career is dying there”: Dan Orlovsky throws shade at Aaron Glenn as Jets go 0-6 after loss to Broncos

“Garrett Wilson's career is dying there”: Dan Orlovsky throws shade at Aaron Glenn as Jets go 0-6 after loss to Broncos

By Ian Van Roy
Modified Oct 14, 2025 15:25 GMT
&ldquo;Garrett Wilson
“Garrett Wilson's career is dying there”: Dan Orlovsky throws shade at Aaron Glenn as Jets go 0-6 after loss to Broncos - Source: Getty

As Aaron Glenn may know, Garrett Wilson has been through some intensely disappointing early seasons with the New York Jets. This year's 0-6 start, however, might rank as the most demoralizing one. Despite getting spotted a lead against the Denver Broncos thanks to a penalty in the end zone resulting in a safety, the Jets still managed to lose the contest.

Ad

Speaking in a Monday clip of the Pat McAfee Show posted on X, former Detroit Lions quarterback Dan Orlovsky ripped into the state of the offense. He pushed the team to consider trading everyone, calling the situation a "disaster."

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Their offensive tape was a total disaster," Orlovsky said. "It's as bad as an offensive tape as I've watched in years. I'm surprised because I really enjoyed time with them a couple of weeks ago having [them on] Monday Night Football, and was really impressed with Aaron Glenn, not equating to wins right now.
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Garrett Wilson's career is like dying there. He's being wasted talent-wise. I've defended Justin ... but Garrett's open," Orlovsky continued. "If it's man coverage, just throw the ball to him. ... I think they have to entertain trading every one of value because you're 0-6 and it doesn't look promising."

Arguably the Jets' best offensive output was in Week 1 against a perennially stiff Pittsburgh Steelers defense when they scored 32 points. They haven't crossed the 30-point mark since. The Jets will face the Carolina Panthers, Cincinnati Bengals, and Cleveland Browns in their next three games.

Ad

Exploring potential Garrett Wilson landing spots

Garrett Wilson at New York Jets v Miami Dolphins - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
Garrett Wilson at New York Jets v Miami Dolphins - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

Garrett Wilson is in the first year of a contract that runs through 2030, according to Spotrac. However, if he were to leave via trade in which the New York Jets were to offload most of the cap hit, it could let them spread out the money across the offensive roster. If they pull the trigger on a deal this season before the trade deadline, there are only a few places that make sense.

Ad

The New York Giants are located in the NFC, and a deal between Jets general manager Darren Mougey and Giants general manager Joe Schoen could be made over lunch. Wilson wouldn't have to change residences, and the Giants would have a replacement for Malik Nabers.

In 2026, as Dart rounds into his all-important second season, the Giants could have one of the best wide receiver rooms in football.

Other teams that make sense are the Carolina Panthers and Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals have needed a star receiver for years, and Wilson paired with Marvin Harrison Jr. could give Kyler Murray a chance.

The Panthers, meanwhile, are lacking a reliable star receiver of Wilson's caliber. Sitting at .500, the Panthers could feel like they're one move away from getting their first big ROI on Bryce Young. Of course, if the Jets make the move, it would likely be after the two teams face off on Sunday.

About the author
Ian Van Roy

Ian Van Roy

Twitter icon

Ian brings with him more than 6.5 years of sports writing experience to the Sportskeeda NFL team. He played offensive line in middle school and high school, and also made it to the top 0% matchmaking ranking in MUT play in Madden.

He possesses the quality of identifying unique story angles from quotes in press conferences, social media and interviews. He assimilates facts for his stories with a lawyer-like precision and verifies each and every piece of information.

Ian admires Peyton Manning for his ability to beat teams with his mind despite not being the best athlete, and is also a fan of Tom Brady. The Denver Broncos are his favorite team, and their Super Bowl 50 win in Manning’s last game is etched in his memory forever. Bill Belichick is his all-time favorite coach.

He has also grown to admire the Los Angeles Rams mainly because he and Cooper Kupp went to the same college, Eastern Washington University, with both finishing their college careers at the same time.

In his career so far, Ian has had the privilege of exclusively interviewing Los Angeles Rams General Manager Les Snead, Kwity Paye of the Indianpolis Colts and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jamari Thrash. When not writing, he likes to play video games and be outdoors.

Know More

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Ian Van Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications