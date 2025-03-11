Dan Orlovsky urges Texans to sign former Eagles star as Houston continues to part ways with OLs

Former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky is urging his former team to add a strong pass blocker in free agency. The Houston Texans have won the AFC South in back-to-back seasons, but according to Orlovsky, they need to beef up their offensive line, having parted ways with one of those players this week.

Orlovsky's solution is for the Texans to sign Mekhi Becton, who won the Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles this past season and is an unrestricted free agent.

On Tuesday, Orlovsky tweeted:

"Houston, sign Becton."

He tweeted after Houston had acquired veteran safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson from the Eagles and a sixth-round pick in 2026 in exchange for guard Kenyon Green and a 2026 fifth-round selection.

With Green now an Eagle, it could mean that Becton is expendable to the Eagles. In 2024, Becton moved from tackle to guard, allowing just three sacks in 903 offensive snaps per Pro Football Focus. He gave up two quarterback hits and 25 pressures at that position and was flagged for four penalties.

Based on his play last season, Becton could earn an estimated $10 million per season on a new contract, whether with the Eagles, the Texans or someone else. The Eagles re-signed All-Pro linebacker Zack Baun to a three-year $51 million deal and might have a hard time keeping Becton on the squad in 2025.

Texans need better pass protection

The Eagles' acquisition of Kenyon Green is bizarre, given how he performed for Houston in 2024. The former two-time All-American gave up five sacks and was penalized seven times in 582 offensive snaps for the AFC South squad. PFF graded him at 39.7 for pass blocking and 44.6 in the run blocking department, the worst on the team in 2024.

With numbers like that, you can understand why the Texans were more than happy to find a team willing to make a deal for Green. C.J. Stroud is the Texans' prized possession, but their former first-round quarterback was under duress a lot in 2024, taking 52 sacks, 14 more than he had in his rookie campaign.

In the divisional round against the Kansas City Chiefs, pass protection for Stroud was especially poor. Stroud was dropped eight times behind the line of scrimmage in the 23-14 loss. The Texans are knocking on the door as an AFC title contender, and pass protection could put them over the top.

