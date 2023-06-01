Aaron Rodgers will enter the 2023 NFL season in a different situation than he's ever faced during his entire career. He was traded to the New York Jets during the offseason, making this the first year that he will be playing for any team but the Green Bay Packers.

NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky recently appeared on an episode of the "Pat McAfee Show" to discuss what he expects to see from Rodgers this year under the new circumstances:

“I don't know if I've ever seen this Aaron Rodgers. You know, like Aaron seems to be happy. He seems to be having fun. He's also obviously going to still be ticked off and have a chip on his shoulder from the Green Bay stuff and whatnot. So I think it's a good thing for what's going on with the Jets.

"The fact that he's there. I mean, it's obviously New York City and there's a ton going on. It's the best time to be in New York with the weather and whatnot for the next stretch of a couple of weeks or months... I honestly believe that they are set up to be one of the teams that can beat Kansas City.”

I honestly believe that the Jets are setup to be one of the teams that can beat Kansas City"



Orlovsky boldly predicted that the Jets will challenge the defending Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs this year. The Chiefs are currently the favorites to win another ring for the 2023 NFL season, as they likely will be in most years with Patrick Mahomes in his prime.

Aaron Rodgers failed to make the NFL playoffs last year with the Packers as a result of being defeated by the Detroit Lions in the final week of the regular season. Even if he makes it to the postseason this year with the Jets, his recent playoff history suggests he may struggle when he gets there.

Aaron Rodgers' struggles in the NFL playoffs

Aaron Rodgers got off to an excellent start to his postseason career with the Green Bay Packers. He won four of his first five playoff games, including winning a Super Bowl ring in 2010. His consistently elite regular-season play would suggest that more rings will be on the way, but it hasn't worked out that way so far.

Since winning his only ring, Rodgers has recorded a disappointing 7-9 postseason record, including just one more year with multiple victories. He will look to change the narrative with the New York Jets, who haven't won a Super Bowl ring of their own in more than 50 years.

