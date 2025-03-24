Dan Orlovsky warns Titans to not “overthink" on top QB prospect in 2025 NFL Draft

Titans fans are a month away from learning who their next quarterback will be. Analysts like Dan Orlovsky have spent the last month pouring over the tape. Orlovsky knows what it is like to go through the same process that quarterbacks like Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders and Jaxson Dart are going through. He knows what he's looking for.

Orlovsky believes he knows who the top quarterback in the NFL Draft is. Taking to Twitter/X on Monday, the former Lions quarterback cautioned Tennessee against overthinking the choice with the top draft pick. After months of waiting and thinking, it might be easier for the team to do so than one might think.

"This is what a #1 pick at QB looks like. From huddle to post-snap. Pro day today will only confirm. Titans don’t overthink," he warned.

"Cam Ward, if I were Tennessee, I would make him the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft," he said in an attached film breakdown.

In late January, Shedeur Sanders seemed to be the obvious top choice for the majority of analysts, but the pendulum appears to be swinging toward Cam Ward.

Insider claims Tennessee Titans "would love to trade back" top pick

Brian Callahan at 2025 Scouting Combine

Tennessee conventionally would be believed to choose either Abdul Carter, Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward. However, one NFL insider believes Will Levis' team could take a left turn with their top pick.

Speaking on Sunday's edition of "SportsCenter," via Bleacher Report, NFL insider Jeremy Fowler said the Titans "would love to trade back and still get a top quarterback that they want' in a perfect world."

If that is their hope and other teams agree that Cam Ward is the best quarterback name to get, that would leave the Titans potentially trading back, pocketing some extra draft capital, and selecting Shedeur Sanders or Jaxson Dart depending on how the scenario was to play out.

At this point, teams are putting the finishing touches on their free agency hauls and after perhaps some downtime will be neck deep into the draft boards as April heads down the home stretch.

Will Tennessee select Cam Ward with the top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft?

