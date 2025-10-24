  • home icon
  Dan Patrick slams double standard in media's "obsession" on Shedeur Sanders' not getting first-team reps with Browns

Dan Patrick slams double standard in media’s "obsession" on Shedeur Sanders’ not getting first-team reps with Browns

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Oct 24, 2025 14:22 GMT
Cleveland Browns v Carolina Panthers - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty
Shedeur Sanders isn't getting first-team practice reps with the Cleveland Browns despite his promotion to QB2 behind Dillon Gabriel. The media has extensively covered that piece of information, and veteran sportscaster Dan Patrick isn't a fan of the coverage.

Patrick slammed that double standard on Thursday during his show. He said,

"Once again, the media’s obsession with Shedeur Sanders getting playing time is interesting because has anybody asked the question to the Tennessee Titans about their backup quarterback getting reps?”

Patrick continued,

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Because your rookie QB, No. 1 pick, has not been playing very well. I think it is Brandon Allen, who might be the backup QB. Has anyone asked that? Is anyone asking if the backup to Jaxon Dart is getting any reps with the first team?”
Dan Patrick's questions follow Kevin Stefanski's explanation for why Sanders didn't get first-team reps. Stefanski said that it's due to Gabriel being a young starter and the need for him to get loads of first-team reps. It is a different situation for Joe Flacco, who was a chiselled veteran before he took the starting quarterback job in Cleveland.

Stefanski did add that Sanders is getting plenty of chances to work on his craft during practice, though it's not with the first-teamers. The Colorado Buffaloes product is still waiting for his professional football debut.

Shedeur Sanders and the Browns face off against the New England Patriots in Week 8

Shedeur Sanders has watched from the sidelines as his team has started the season 2-5. Their wins occurred in Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers and Week 7 against the Miami Dolphins.

Next up for the Browns is a trip to Gillette Stadium to face off against an in-form New England Patriots side. The Patriots are enjoying life under Mike Vrabel, and are 5-2 to start the season.

The Browns will need to bring their A-game to New England if they're looking to avoid their sixth loss of the season. A lot of eyes will be on starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel in his fourth game as the team's undisputed QB1.

The game will occur at Gillette Stadium at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 26, 2025. It'll be broadcast on FOX, and can be live-streamed via FuboTV and DAZN.

