Dana White claims Taylor Lewan and Will Compton won over $700,000 in casinos during ongoing Las Vegas Super Bowl trip

With the Super Bowl being in Las Vegas this year, gambling is front of mind for most people, and as it turns out, Bussin' With The Boys pair Taylor Lewan and Will Compton are doing well for themselves.

UFC president Dana White, who is known for his love of gambling, lives in Las Vegas and stopped by The Pat McAfee Show on Radio Row and the subject of gambling was brought up.

White, who is famous for his betting and the staggering amounts of money he wins, took Lewan under his wing and helped him win big stacks of money. This trip, Compton got in on the action as well, and White detailed that both have had a good start to their week in Vegas for the Super Bowl.

White said:

"He’s up seven hundred, Taylor Lewan is up $700,000… Will Compton finally dove in on this trip and you know, Will plays at a much lower level, he’s up $30,000 this trip."

Chiefs and 49ers battle for the Super Bowl

While gambling in Las Vegas takes center stage for most of the year, this time, the Super Bowl is in town as the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers battle it out.

With the 49ers being a juggernaut in the regular season over the last couple of seasons, they have made just one Super Bowl under Kyle Shanahan and ironically, lost it to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Now into their second, the 49ers will be hoping for a different result come Sunday night, as the entire world will be watching to see if Brock Purdy can make all the naysayers realize how talented he is.

While Purdy does have a wealth of weapons in Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk on offense, the Chiefs have Mahomes and Kelce.