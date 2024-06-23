Dana White reveals why Tom Brady roast crows "booed the shi* out of" Kim Kardashian

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Dana White reveals why Tom Brady roast crows "booed the shi* out of" Kim Kardashian

Dana White reveals why Tom Brady roast crows "booed the shi* out of" Kim Kardashian

By Adam Hulse
Modified Jun 23, 2024 15:02 GMT
Dana White explains Kim Kardashian boos
Dana White explains Kim Kardashian boos

Tom Brady was recently featured as the guest of honor for the Greatest Roast of All Time, which was live streamed on Netflix. A panel of celebrities, comedians, and former NFL players, all took turns making fun of the legendary quarterback in the spirit of the event.

Among the many A-listers in attendance was Kim Kardashian. While she sat in the crowd instead of the panel on the stage, she was still given a turn to come up to the podium and take her turn at the roast.

She was reportedly met by roaring boos from the crowd, starting as soon as she was announced as the next speaker.

UFC president Dana White, also in the crowd at the event, recently discussed this situation during an appearnace on the Club Shay Shay podcast with Shannon Sharpe. He presented his own view on why Kardashian was met with such a negative reaction from the crowd.

also-read-trending Trending
"Kim Kardashian, and I don't know what's true and what's not true, but what is true, they booed the sh*t out of her. They booed her, and they booed her so bad that like Jeff Ross stood up and said, 'Come one, come on, everybody stop'. You have to understand, I mean, when you looked around the crowd, everyone was wearing football jerseys. It's not proud. It's just not a Kardashian crowd.
"Now, she got booed, and she powered through it, right. She powered through it, she did her set, and whatever. It take a lot of balls to get up there and do that. And she did it."

White also explained that the boos for Kardashian were much worse when it happened live, but Netflix edited out some of them. He chalked it up to simply being in the wrong crowd for her brand, which was mostly filled with sports fans.

He also pointed out that acclaimed 'Roastmaster General' Jeff Ross had to come to her rescue, asking the crowd to stop the boos from pouring in. He felt that this was an admirable move by Ross, who was involved in a controversial moment of his own when taking his turn at roasting Tom Brady.

Tom Brady scolded Jeff Ross during the Greatest Roast of All Time

Tom Brady and Jeff Ross
Tom Brady and Jeff Ross

Tom Brady did an excellent job of taking all of the insults he received during the roast in stride, laughing along in the spirit of the event. The one time he refused to accept the content that was being delivered was for a joke not aimed at him, but New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Jeff Ross made a reference to Kraft's alleged scandal at a massage parlor, which clearly offended Tom Brady. It even made the quarterback get out of his seat and whisper into Ross' ear, "Don't say that sh*t again."

His demand was caught on the microphones for everyone to hear it, but it still worked, as Ross agreed and simply moved on to his other material.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी