Dana White reveals why Tom Brady roast crows "booed the shi* out of" Kim Kardashian

Tom Brady was recently featured as the guest of honor for the Greatest Roast of All Time, which was live streamed on Netflix. A panel of celebrities, comedians, and former NFL players, all took turns making fun of the legendary quarterback in the spirit of the event.

Among the many A-listers in attendance was Kim Kardashian. While she sat in the crowd instead of the panel on the stage, she was still given a turn to come up to the podium and take her turn at the roast.

She was reportedly met by roaring boos from the crowd, starting as soon as she was announced as the next speaker.

UFC president Dana White, also in the crowd at the event, recently discussed this situation during an appearnace on the Club Shay Shay podcast with Shannon Sharpe. He presented his own view on why Kardashian was met with such a negative reaction from the crowd.

"Kim Kardashian, and I don't know what's true and what's not true, but what is true, they booed the sh*t out of her. They booed her, and they booed her so bad that like Jeff Ross stood up and said, 'Come one, come on, everybody stop'. You have to understand, I mean, when you looked around the crowd, everyone was wearing football jerseys. It's not proud. It's just not a Kardashian crowd.

"Now, she got booed, and she powered through it, right. She powered through it, she did her set, and whatever. It take a lot of balls to get up there and do that. And she did it."

White also explained that the boos for Kardashian were much worse when it happened live, but Netflix edited out some of them. He chalked it up to simply being in the wrong crowd for her brand, which was mostly filled with sports fans.

He also pointed out that acclaimed 'Roastmaster General' Jeff Ross had to come to her rescue, asking the crowd to stop the boos from pouring in. He felt that this was an admirable move by Ross, who was involved in a controversial moment of his own when taking his turn at roasting Tom Brady.

Tom Brady scolded Jeff Ross during the Greatest Roast of All Time

Tom Brady did an excellent job of taking all of the insults he received during the roast in stride, laughing along in the spirit of the event. The one time he refused to accept the content that was being delivered was for a joke not aimed at him, but New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Jeff Ross made a reference to Kraft's alleged scandal at a massage parlor, which clearly offended Tom Brady. It even made the quarterback get out of his seat and whisper into Ross' ear, "Don't say that sh*t again."

His demand was caught on the microphones for everyone to hear it, but it still worked, as Ross agreed and simply moved on to his other material.