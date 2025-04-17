Dane Brugler projects Jimmy Horn Jr. getting selected by NFC South team in seventh round of mock draft

On Tuesday, NFL Draft analyst for 'The Athletic' Dane Brugler released a full 2025 NFL mock draft that predicted all seven rounds of the selection process.

Ad

In the seventh round of the draft, Brugler projected that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would use their No. 235 overall pick to select Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr.

Should this scenario be the case on draft night, it may be a strong fit for both the Buccaneers franchise and the Colorado receiver Horn.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The current Tampa Bay depth chart at wide receiver features primarily Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Jalen McMillan. Although that trio has proven to be one of the best in the NFL last season, Godwin is coming over various injuries over the past few years and Evans is entering the latter stages of his career.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Though both Evans and Godwin are expected to remain with the franchise for another couple seasons, the Buccaneers would be able to add to their receiving depth later in the 2025 NFL Draft and focus on other positions earlier in the process.

In addition to this, the Tampa Bay franchise would be getting a good receiving prospect who has the ability to become a solid wide receiver in the National Football League.

Ad

Last season at Colorado, Horn had 37 receptions for 441 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown for the Buffaloes. In 2022, Horn was First-team All-AAC while playing his college football for the University of South Florida Bulls.

Jimmy Horn Jr. 2025 NFL Outlook

Horn is a very quick and agile receiver who is a sharp route runner and who was very effective after the catch with the football at the college level. At the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine earlier this year, Horn ran a 4.46 40-Yard Dash, a 1.54 10-Yard Split, and a 4.41 20-Yd Shuttle run.

Bleacher Report gave Horn a 6.8 grade this year, something that in their opinion, translates to a fourth round pick this year and a potential role player in the future in the NFL. Horn's National Football League player comparison was Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquise Brown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Gillesby Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.



Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.



His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.



Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place