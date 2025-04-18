Dane Brugler projects Will Howard getting selected by $6,700,000,000 worth AFC franchise in the latest mock draft

The Las Vegas Raiders addressed their need for a new starting quarterback via the trade market this offseason, exchanging a 2025 third-round pick (No. 92 overall) to the Seattle Seahawks for Geno Smith.

Ad

With Smith anticipated to be the Raiders' starting QB for the foreseeable future, the team likely won't select another signal-caller with its first-round pick (No. 6 overall) this year. However, several analysts have predicted that Las Vegas will use a Day 2 or Day 3 pick to add a talented QB who could eventually succeed Smith.

The Athletic's Dane Brugler recently published a seven-round mock draft where he projected the landing spots of 257 draft prospects. The Raiders will choose Ohio State quarterback Will Howard with a fifth-round pick on the third day of the draft.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brugler pointed out that he's not certain if Howard will still be on the draft board in the fifth round, but he thinks the selection makes perfect sense for the Raiders, which is valued at $6.7 billion (per Forbes).

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"He (Howard) reunites with Chip Kelly, with whom he just won the national championship, while getting an ideal mentor in Tom Brady to get him where he needs to be as a pro," Brugler wrote on Wednesday.

Ad

Chip Kelly was Ohio State's offensive coordinator in 2024 before joining Las Vegas as its new offensive coordinator in February. Howard and Kelly helped Ohio State to a national championship, with the QB having a productive season and the veteran coach leading one of the strongest attacks in the country.

Brugler believes that the team would be better if it reunites them and develops Howard as Smith's backup.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Breaking down the rest of Raiders picks in Dane Brugler's mock draft

Dane Brugler predicted which players the Las Vegas Raiders will choose with all nine of their draft picks in his comprehensive seven-round NFL mock draft.

Several draft experts have proposed that the Raiders will adopt the adventurous best-player-available approach in the draft. As for Brugler, he believes the team will focus on strengthening its pass rush before considering other positions. Mason Graham, a defensive tackle from Michigan, is projected as its top pick at No. 6 overall.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here is the breakdown of Las Vegas' picks in Brugler's mock draft:

First round, No. 6 overall - Mason Graham, defensive tackle, Michigan

Second round, No. 37 overall - Tyler Booker, guard, Alabama

Third round, No. 68 overall - Benjamin Morrison, cornerback, Notre Dame

Fourth round, No. 108 overall - Ollie Gordon II, running back, Oklahoma State

Fifth round, No. 143 overall - Will Howard, quarterback, Ohio State

Sixth round, No. 180 overall - Pat Bryant, wide receiver, Illinois

Ad

Sixth round, No. 213 overall - Teddye Buchanan, Linebacker, California

Sixth round, No. 215 overall - Tyler Baron, Edge rusher, Miami

Seventh round, No. 222 overall - Dante Trader Jr., Safety, Maryland

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Habib Timileyin Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.



Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.



Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.



Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports. Know More

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.