Daniel Jeremiah gives his verdict on Will Campbell’s draft stock after longer arm-length measurement at LSU pro

The vast growth spurt of Will Campbell's arm has been a major talking point ahead of the NFL draft, but according to NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah, it's more on par with the measurements at the college All-Star games.

The offensive tackle recorded 33-inch arms and a wingspan of 77 2/8 inches at his LSU pro day. This marks an increase from his combine measurements of 32 5/8 inches for arm length and a wingspan of 77 3/8 inches..

On Wednesday's episode of The Rich Eisen Show, Jeremiah said:

“This was anticipated because we went from the Senior Bowl where arms were measured and then we went to the combine, and I know Marcus Mbow, the tackle from Purdue, his arm shrunk an inch from the Senior Bowl to the combine, and most of the combine measurements were shorter than the all-star game measurements.”

Campbell could be one of the first offensive tackles to come off the board during next month’s draft and is expected to be taken at some point in the opening round.

Jeremiah explained how Campbell's improved arm length may help him with NFL teams.

“If I have a good grade on Will Campbell, and he has 33-inch arms, I can take that to the bank. If I’m a little bit worried about Will Campbell, I say, 'Guys, we can’t. He has 32 and 5/8 arms.' That’s how that works,” Jeremiah said.

Will Campbell weighed in on the hotly discussed issue of his arm growth.

“For two years, nobody had any measurements on me, and nobody said anything about my play," Campbell told the media on Wednesday. "So now, all of a sudden, arm length decides if I’m a good player or not? I think it’s BS.”

Last season, Campbell was a Consensus All-American, won the Jacobs Blocking Trophy and was named All-SEC for a second successive campaign.

Will Campbell’s draft projections

Although his arm growth may have caused widespread debate and criticism from fans, Daniel Jeremiah praised the 2024 Texas Bowl champion.

“He is such an incredible athlete," Jeremiah said. "He’s only one of four who started his first game as a true freshman, never lost his job, and never missed time.”

Earlier this month, he was projected to be selected 10th in the NFL draft by the Chicago Bears. The Bears' first overall pick in 2024, Caleb Williams, was under a lot of pressure in his rookie campaign, being sacked 68 times.

