Daniel Jeremiah mock draft: Analyst projects Brock Bowers landing with Joe Burrow’s Bengals

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are coming off a 9-8 season in which they missed the playoffs. The star quarterback played only 10 games this past season as he dealt with numerous injuries throughout the campaign.

The Bengals currently have the #18th overall pick in the upcoming draft and will likely add a player to their offense. While many think the franchise will draft an offensive tackle or a wide receiver, NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah has them drafting Georgia's star tight end Brock Bowers.

Bowers will be an excellent fit on the offense alongside Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase. Even if the franchise loses Tee Higgins, the tight end can be a huge asset in the passing game. This pick makes a lot of sense for the franchise but it will be quite surprising if Bowers remains available at #18.

Joe Burrow will love playing alongside a tight end with huge upside like Bowers as the Georgia star can be the Bengals' Travis Kelce. Jeremiah did mention that the 21-year-old tight end is 'unlikely' to fall so far in the draft but the idea of Burrow, Bowers, Chase, and Higgins being on the same team is quite lethal.

In three years with Georgia, Brock Bowers had 175 receptions for 2538 yards and 26 touchdowns, averaging 14.5 yards per reception. He also rushed for 193 yards and five touchdowns on 19 carries.

Joe Burrow and the Bengals can be the biggest threat to the Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs recently became the first team in 19 years to win back-to-back Super Bowl titles. Next season, they hope to become the first team in NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowls.

With Joe Burrow back healthy, the Bengals will be the biggest obstacle in the Chiefs' bid to three-peat. Burrow is 3-1 against Patrick Mahomes in his career, and although his team lost in the AFC Championship Game last year, they came quite close to defeating the Chiefs and going straight back to the Super Bowl.

It will be interesting to see what both franchises do this offseason, as they have some major decisions to make about the future of their star players.