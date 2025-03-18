Daniel Jeremiah projects Seahawks to add another playmaker on offense after spending $145,500,000 on Sam Darnold, Cooper Kupp

The Seattle Seahawks have made some major changes to their offense this off-season, and according to one NFL insider, there may be more to come. NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah projects them adding another weapon for Sam Darnold to throw to next season.

In his latest mock draft published Tuesday, Jeremiah projects the Seahawks will select tight end Colston Loveland with the 18th overall pick.

He would be added to the receiving group, which includes Cooper Kupp, whom the club signed last week to a three-year $45 million contract. Darnold and Kupp combined cost the team $145.5 million, meaning they don’t have a ton of money left to spend. Jeremiah said:

“The Seahawks might have bigger needs, but the value is just too great to pass up Loveland at No. 18. The former Michigan tight end joins Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp to give Sam Darnold an intriguing group of pass catchers.”

The pass-catching department is one area they may be a little thin in, having released Tyler Lockett while DK Metcalf requested a trade. In 2024, the Seahawks were eighth in the league in passing, averaging 236.5 yards through the air per game. Jaxon Smith-Njigba was their leading receiver with 100 catches for 1,130, with Metcalf next at 992.

The club traded away Geno Smith to sign Darnold in free agency.

What does Colston Loveland bring to the table?

If Colston Loveland is still on the board when the Seahawks select at No. 18 in next month’s draft, he’d be a really hard player to pass up.

The NFL Network scouts him as a player with tremendous speed and athleticism, who can create plenty of mismatches with linebackers. He’s a talented runner with a strong change of direction and quick, sticky hands.

The Michigan product missed some time with an injury in 2024, but in three seasons in college, he’s steadily improved. Last season, he had 582 yards receiving and a career-high five touchdown catches.

He was a second-team All-American last season and a first-team All-Big Ten selection in 2023, when he helped the Wolverines win the National Championship by defeating the Washington Huskies 34-13. Loveland was Michigan's top receiver that day, with three catches for 64 yards.

His athletic traits and ability to separate from man coverage are two reasons why the NFL Network believes he will one day become a Pro Bowl player.

