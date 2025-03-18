Daniel Jeremiah projects Steelers to select Jaxson Dart in latest mock draft as Aaron Rodgers continues to delay decision

NFL analyst Daniel Jeremiah has released the third version of his mock draft heading into the 2025 NFL draft. In this latest installment, Jeremiah has the Pittsburgh Steelers selecting what they hope will be their next franchise quarterback in Jaxson Dart.

With rumors swirling of a potential union between the Steelers and former Super Bowl-winning quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh still needs a long-term solution at signal-caller even if such a signing becomes reality. Enter Dart, whose draft stock has spiked recently after his performance at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Dart finished his senior season with the Ole Miss Rebels, in which he passed for 4,279 yards, 29 touchdowns and six interceptions. His performance during on-field drills at the combine caught the eyes of many draft analysts, who now project Dart to be the third quarterback taken off the board, behind Cam Ward of Miami and Shedeur Sanders of Colorado.

NFL: Combine - Source: Imagn

Dart would fill a huge need in Pittsburgh, which now has a tremendous wide receiver tandem in D.K. Metcalf and George Pickens. Adding a young gunslinger such as Dart to the mix could set up a strong trifecta.

Should Pittsburgh pull off the offseason signing of Rodgers and still land Dart, it gives the rookie the ability to sit back and learn from one of the greatest to ever do it.

Pittsburgh Steelers remain on the hunt for next franchise quarterback ft. Jaxson Dart

Jaxson Dart would be filling a longtime need at quarterback since the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger in 2022. Since then, the team has experimented with the likes of Russell Wilson and others at quarterback. Although Wilson did manage to take the Steelers to the playoffs last season, he doesn't appear to be the longterm option that the organization is interested in at the moment.

There have been reports suggesting that Rodgers could be bound for the "Steel City," however, he has yet to make an official decision on his next steps. In fact, some believe retirement is still on the table for the Green Bay Packers legend.

