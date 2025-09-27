“Daniel Jones is driving this car”: NFL fans react as Kay Adams turns passenger princess while promoting '30% PBT' for Week 4 Steelers vs Vikings game

NFL analyst Kay Adams spotlighted the Pittsburgh Steelers-Minnesota Vikings game in Dublin with a betting boost. She offered a 30% Profit Boost Token (PBT) for the matchup, perfect for those betting on an Anytime Touchdown Scorer.Kay seemingly made the video from the passenger seat of a car, and soon enough, NFL fans chimed in with their comments.&quot;Daniel Jones is driving this car,&quot; one fan wrote, linking Kay to the Colts QB.Another fan wrote, &quot;Where’s Daniel Jones driving you to?&quot;A third fan commented, &quot;Is Daniel Jones, your BF, driving the car?&quot;More NFL fans joined in.🖤💛 @cuckmanjamesLINKDanny or Shams 🕺🏾🤣Rebecca Henry @RHenry76270LINKDriving's all about balance, FR. ⚖️ Jones shows promise, but can he really handle the pressure?Stephen Mac @Stephen_Mac03LINKI'm waiting for the &quot;where's your seatbelt&quot; crowd to ruin a perfectly good Friday vibe! 🤣Despite the jests from fans online, Kay Adams and Daniel Jones are not dating.Speaking on &quot;The 25/10 Show&quot; on September 19, 2024, with LeSean McCoy and DeSean Jackson, Kay clarified:“I’m not dating Daniel Jones — breaking news — I’ve met him all of two times. Wish him the best. I’m pretty sure he has a girlfriend, she said.The rumors began in August 2024 when Kay appeared to be blushing and stuttering while asking Jones questions about his appearance and the upcoming season.Daniel Jones began his NFL career in 2019 when the New York Giants picked him in the first round of the draft. Jones played with the Giants till 2024.He joined the Vikings, and a few weeks later, on January 7, 2025, he was moved up to the active roster, which led to Brett Rypien being released to make space.On March 13, 2025, Jones signed a one-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts worth $14 million.Kay Adams' response to Daniel Jones dating rumorsOn September 4, 2024, Kay Adams had a good laugh at the internet rumors suggesting she’s dating Daniel Jones. While speaking to QB's then-teammate, Giants offensive guard Jermaine Eluemunor on &quot;Up &amp; Adams,&quot; she played along with the popular belief saying:“You gotta protect your boy, my boy, [who] the world [and] internet thinks [is] my boy,” Kay joked.Later on, as Eluemunor talked about how he plans to block and protect Jones in the upcoming game against the Vikings.Kay playfully joked:“I believe in you. Go protect my boyfriend.&quot;Kay Adams has built a strong career in the NFL media. She was previously a host on Good Morning Football on NFL Network, where she spent six years (2016–2022). After leaving GMFB, she launched her own show called Up &amp; Adams in 2022.