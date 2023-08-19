Daniel Jones has been under excessive scrutiny as the New York Giants quarterback but his preseason performance against the Carolina Panthers is likely to take the pressure off of him.

Ever since he was given a $160 million contract extension for four years, the spotlight has been on him. Couple that with the New York media market and Saquon Barkley not getting the contract he wanted, it is no surprise that people were putting him under the microscope.

However, as he took to the field against the Panthers today, he likely reduced the volume of a lot of his critics. He led the opening drive with 69 yards in passing and completed eight out of his nine passes. He also had a six-yard run in the drive that led to a touchdown. His passer rating was 135.6.

It was a performance that stood out and NFL fans were there to take notice. Some ended up christening him an MVP-in-waiting and there were other praises on social media as well.

Here are some of the best responses from fans online:

Is there a cause to temper the optimism around Daniel Jones?

Daniel Jones undoubtedly played well today. However, fans must remember that one drive does not represent how well someone can play.

However, what fans can do is take into account some additional perspective. It is just preseason and form at this point does not mean anything. For example, in 2021, the Giants QB played one game in preseason.

He completed 17 of 22 passes for 135 yards and one touchdown. His passer rating of 135 was similar to the one he had today. They finished that season with a 4-13 record and bottom of their division.

Perhaps, more should be made instead of head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka. Even Tyrod Taylor, who replaced Daniel Jones, finished with nine completed passes out of 13, 90 yards passing and one touchdown.

His passer rating in the game against the Carolina Panthers was also a respectable 114.3.

So, we should reserve our judgment until the regular season starts. The Giants are in a strong division with the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys. It is what Daniel Jones does when he meets them and the other teams that will matter more.

Last season, he could not get past Jalen Hurts and the Eagles in the playoffs, falling 38-7 in the Divisional Round. It is at the crunch time when he will have to justify his price tag.