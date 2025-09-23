  • home icon
  • Daniel Jones makes feelings known on being greatest Colts QB over Peyton Manning after Eli Manning's praise

By Nishant
Published Sep 23, 2025 16:05 GMT
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans - Source: Imagn
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans (image credit: IMAGN)

Daniel Jones has given the Indianapolis Colts their best start in more than a decade, but he isn’t ready to accept comparisons to Peyton Manning.

During a "Monday Night Football" segment, Eli Manning, Jones' former teammate, dropped a bold take. Manning suggested that he might already be “the greatest quarterback in Indianapolis Colts history” after three games. Jones laughed it off.

"That's your take, huh?" Jones said. "Three games, that's your take? Yeah, OK, I don't know if I can go that far yet, but it has been a good start for us."
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Jones has guided Indianapolis to a 3-0 record, matching the franchise’s best start since 2009. He completed 22 of 29 passes for 272 yards and a touchdown, adding two rushing touchdowns in the 33-8 victory over Miami in Week 1. He continued his strong performance in Week 2 with 23 of 34 passes for 316 yards and a touchdown in the 29-28 win versus Denver.

Daniels has thrown three touchdown passes over three games, rushed for three more scores and has avoided turnovers. His efficiency has stood out with a 71.6% completion rate, 816 passing yards and 9.3 yards per attempt. Daniels' 111.7 passer rating ranks among the league’s best.

While Peyton Manning’s Hall of Fame legacy in Indianapolis remains untouchable, Jones’ early performance has at least sparked conversation.

Shane Steichen: Daniel Jones playing "as good as it gets" in Colts’ 3-0 start

Colts coach Shane Steichen credited Daniel Jones’ preparation and execution following Sunday’s 41-20 win over the Titans.

“You’ve got a guy that’s the signal-caller back there that studies his tail off, looks at tape all day every day, grinding, looking at different things, knowing the checks, understanding what we’re trying to get done offensively, getting us in and out of the right plays,” Steichen said.
“That stuff pays huge dividends in this league. He’s doing it right now as good as it gets.”

Jones completed 18 of 25 passes for 228 yards and a touchdown in Tennessee, adding 27 rushing yards.

“We certainly expect to play at a high level,” Jones said. “Every time we get the ball, we expect to execute and score.”

Indianapolis has punted just once this season, the fewest by any team through three games since at least 1940.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
