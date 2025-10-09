Daniel Jones makes his thoughts known after Colts WRs "snitched" on QB being late for team dinner

Daniel Jones and the Indianapolis Colts are on a roll to start the campaign, and they're having a lot of fun along the way. Indy looks all the more like a serious postseason contender, but some unserious off-field moments also add to the overall chemistry on the team.The Athletic's James Boyd captured a lighthearted team moment during an interview with Jones posted on X on Wednesday. Colts wideouts Michael Pittman Jr. and Ashton Dulin allegedly said Jones is always late for team dinners because he's usually watching film. Jones was amused to hear it and gave a comical take on the dinners.&quot;I don't see the dinner as a hard start point in my weekly schedule, but I'd be there and enjoy the time with the guys,&quot; he said. &quot;But I think they'd probably tell you they'd rather have me understand what I'm looking at on Sunday than be at dinner on time.&quot;Jones's habits suggest he is clearly zeroed in on their weekly matchups, and that focus will come in handy when the Colts host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon.What will Daniel Jones and the Colts be &quot;looking at&quot; in Week 6?Daniel Jones and the Colts offense face a Cardinals secondary that has been steady in stopping wide receiver production this season. However, Arizona's defense has been particularly effective in capping quarterback numbers, ranking 5th in the league against opposing shot-callers.Jones, for one, will look to get back to his dominant ways from the start of the campaign. He clocked his two best games in Weeks 1 and 2 but has since struggled to eclipse 270 passing yards.However, the Colts go as running back Jonathan Taylor goes. He already has two 3-touchdown games this year, and Jones's success largely hinges on the success of Indy's run game. Taylor is one of the top three running backs in pro football, and defenses cannot afford not to game-plan for him.The Colts face an Arizona offense that is biting its nails over quarterback Kyler Murray, whose health status for Week 6 is still up in the air. If Murray is ruled out, Indy should have an easier matchup, with backup Jacoby Brissett reportedly in line to take the reins.