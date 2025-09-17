Daniel Jones makes his thoughts known on the "Indiana Jones" nickname after a 2-0 start

Daniel Jones has had a fantastic start to life with the Indianapolis Colts as he attempts to revive his NFL career. The quarterback, who was picked up in free agency on a one-year deal during the offseason, had led the team to a 2-0 start, raising a lot of hopes among fans.His immediate impact on the team has earned him a new nickname, Indiana Jones. The name is derived from the fictional movie character, Henry Walton Jones, an adventurous professor of archeology. The character has also been adopted in games, comics and tie-in novels.With the quarterback sharing a similar last name with the character and now playing in Indiana, the nickname was quickly ascribed by fans. Daniel Jones was questioned about his feelings around the new nickname in his appearance on the “Up &amp; Adam” show on Wednesday.“I don't really have a strong opinion on it,” Jones said. “I had some buddies in town this weekend. They were, they were all about it. They had bought some Indiana Jones T-shirts and stuff. So I guess they're excited about I don't, I don't really care, they want to start selling them now.&quot;In his first two games with the Colts, the Duke alum has thrown for 588 yards and two touchdowns, completing 71.8% of his passes. It's the first time the Colts are starting the season with a 2-0 record since 2009, igniting a new series of projections for the Colts by NFL analysts.Shane Steichen comments on Daniel Jones’ early successIndianapolis Colts coach Shane Steichen weighs in on the performance of Daniel Jones in his first two games with the team. In his new conference on Monday, the coach elaborated on what the quarterback has been doing well to have the immediate impact he's had.“I think the consistency that he brings, his preparation, and it’s coming to life on the field on Sundays. He works at it,” Steichen said. “I think he’s doing a really nice job of going through his reads. If the first read is not there, he’s getting to his second, third reads.Steichen also believes Jones can continue to build on his confidence in the backfield as the season progresses.“I think when you start playing at a high level, obviously your confidence grows and builds, not with just Daniel, with any player,” Steichen said. “And obviously, we want to continue that trend each and every week, and he’s been doing a hell of a job. So, we’ve got to continue that this week. The preparation is going to be a big part of it.”With Daniel Jones leading the offense, the Indianapolis Colts have not punted in their first two games of the 2025 season. Only two of their possessions, excluding one end-of-half situation, have failed to result in points. Both scoreless drives ended in turnovers on downs.