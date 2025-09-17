  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Daniel Jones makes his thoughts known on the "Indiana Jones" nickname after a 2-0 start

Daniel Jones makes his thoughts known on the "Indiana Jones" nickname after a 2-0 start

By Farouk Yusuf
Modified Sep 17, 2025 14:45 GMT
Denver Broncos v Indianapolis Colts - Source: Getty
Denver Broncos v Indianapolis Colts - Source: Getty

Daniel Jones has had a fantastic start to life with the Indianapolis Colts as he attempts to revive his NFL career. The quarterback, who was picked up in free agency on a one-year deal during the offseason, had led the team to a 2-0 start, raising a lot of hopes among fans.

Ad

His immediate impact on the team has earned him a new nickname, Indiana Jones. The name is derived from the fictional movie character, Henry Walton Jones, an adventurous professor of archeology. The character has also been adopted in games, comics and tie-in novels.

With the quarterback sharing a similar last name with the character and now playing in Indiana, the nickname was quickly ascribed by fans. Daniel Jones was questioned about his feelings around the new nickname in his appearance on the “Up & Adam” show on Wednesday.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“I don't really have a strong opinion on it,” Jones said. “I had some buddies in town this weekend. They were, they were all about it. They had bought some Indiana Jones T-shirts and stuff. So I guess they're excited about I don't, I don't really care, they want to start selling them now."
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

In his first two games with the Colts, the Duke alum has thrown for 588 yards and two touchdowns, completing 71.8% of his passes. It's the first time the Colts are starting the season with a 2-0 record since 2009, igniting a new series of projections for the Colts by NFL analysts.

Shane Steichen comments on Daniel Jones’ early success

Indianapolis Colts coach Shane Steichen weighs in on the performance of Daniel Jones in his first two games with the team. In his new conference on Monday, the coach elaborated on what the quarterback has been doing well to have the immediate impact he's had.

Ad
“I think the consistency that he brings, his preparation, and it’s coming to life on the field on Sundays. He works at it,” Steichen said. “I think he’s doing a really nice job of going through his reads. If the first read is not there, he’s getting to his second, third reads.
Ad

Steichen also believes Jones can continue to build on his confidence in the backfield as the season progresses.

“I think when you start playing at a high level, obviously your confidence grows and builds, not with just Daniel, with any player,” Steichen said. “And obviously, we want to continue that trend each and every week, and he’s been doing a hell of a job. So, we’ve got to continue that this week. The preparation is going to be a big part of it.”

With Daniel Jones leading the offense, the Indianapolis Colts have not punted in their first two games of the 2025 season. Only two of their possessions, excluding one end-of-half situation, have failed to result in points. Both scoreless drives ended in turnovers on downs.

About the author
Farouk Yusuf

Farouk Yusuf

Twitter icon

Farouk Yusuf is a journalist who covers College Football and College Basketball at Sportskeeda and previously worked with the NBA and NFL departments.

A lover of history, Farouk loves throwbacks, but he also likes pondering what the future might hold for the college sports landscape.

Farouk's favorite college players of all time are Johnny Manziel and Reggie Bush, while his favorite teams are Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan and Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa's game-winning touchdown pass to Devonta Smith in the 2016 national championship game remains his favorite college sports moment.

Aside from writing, Farouk is also a visual artist, web developer, UI/UX designer, graphic designer, photographer, and crafter.

Know More

Colts Fans! Check out the latest Indianapolis Colts Schedule and dive into the Colts Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Farouk Yusuf
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications