Daniel Jones reveals true feelings about Colts' O-line after struggling with Giants

By Nishant
Published Sep 17, 2025 16:41 GMT
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones was happy about the team's offensive line during a conversation on the "Up & Adams" show. When asked how good the team's offensive line is, Jones said:

"Very, very good. I think pass pro has been incredible. We've run the ball well when we needed to run it. They're locked in, and Tony Sparano, the O-line coach, does a great job getting them prepped, picking up blitzes, knowing what the team's doing."
The Colts’ offensive line has performed well despite losing center Ryan Kelly and guard Will Fries in the offseason. Tanor Bortolini and Matt Goncalves were added to fill key roles.

Pro Football Focus ranked the offensive line as the fifth-best before the season started. In Week 1, the Colts beat the Miami Dolphins 33–8. The offensive line protected quarterback Daniel Jones well, creating space for running back Jonathan Taylor. In Week 2, the offensive line helped Jones throw for 316 yards and lead the team to a game-winning drive against the Denver Broncos.

The Colts are undefeated this season, thanks in large part to their strong offensive line.

Daniel Jones impressed captain Zaire Franklin with a strong start

Daniel Jones has had an impressive start with the Colts. He completed 71.4% of his passes for 588 yards, ranking second in the NFL, with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Jones has also rushed for three touchdowns. The Colts are off to their first 2-0 start since 2009.

The team has not punted through Week 2, setting an NFL record by scoring on its first 10 drives of the season. Only scoreless drives occurred when it failed on downs twice in Week 2 against the Denver Broncos.

Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin praised Jones’ performance during a guest appearance on the "Club 520" podcast.

“Let Baker (Mayfield), let Geno (Smith), let Jared Goff, let Sam Darnold, let Danny be an example that it ain’t ever over for a quarterback,” Franklin said.

Signed by the Colts in the offseason, Jones competed with Richardson for the starting quarterback position during training camp.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
