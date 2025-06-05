"Daniel Jones time" "Your career is OVER": NFL fans react to Anthony Richardson suffering shoulder injury ahead of minicamp

Indianapolis Colts fans had a lot to say about the latest update regarding the Daniel Jones-Anthony Richardson quarterback race. The veteran playmaker joined the Colts after spending 2024 with the New York Giants and as the third-string quarterback of the Minnesota Vikings.

Jones has a new chance to revive his career under Shane Steichen, but he must compete with third-year quarterback Richardson for his position. The former Giants player learned on Thursday that Richardson is sidelined with a shoulder injury, preventing him from participating in next week's minicamp.

Many fans on social media reacted, suggesting this could mark the end of Richardson's tenure as Indianapolis' starting quarterback.

"Daniel Jones time," one fan said.

RedSox suck @Jpeezylol Your CAREER is OVER

westsidephilosophy @westsidephilos1 Call it a career

Others questioned how Richardson got injured in the middle of the offseason and went on to label him a "bust."

Bear In Vegas 🐻🏜 @BearinVegas How do you get a shoulder injury in OTAs with no pads 🤣

AJ @alecmets2011 This dude will always be too injured to pay in the pros. His injury history has already hampered his development and I don’t see him improving anytime soon

Hate First Sports @hatefirstsports One of the biggest busts in colts history

Anthony Richardson faced a tough 2024 NFL season, playing only four games due to a shoulder injury. Competing with Joe Flacco, he played 11 games, completing 126 of 264 passes for 1,814 yards, eight touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. His decision-making late in games was criticized, leading to interceptions that cost the team victories. The Colts finished second in the AFC South behind the Texans and aim to bounce back in 2025, although Richardson's role remains uncertain..

Anthony Richardson's injury history since he debuted in the NFL

Drafted No. 3 by the Indianapolis Colts in 2023, Anthony Richardson was seen as the future quarterback. He was part of the same class as Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud. Although he displayed promising traits early in his career, an injury that cut his first season short hindered his progress.

Ahead of his third campaign in the league, Richardson has sustained six injuries. He suffered a concussion in 2023 and sustained an A/C joint sprain later. An oblique injury made him miss two games in 2024, before a disc issue was discovered in January. The latest is an A/C joint injury in his right shoulder that will keep him away from the field next week.

The Colts could give Daniel Jones a good opportunity to rebound, but it could mean that Anthony Richardson's chances to start will end.

