The Houston Texans are getting a significant boost on defense after agreeing to terms with defensive end Danielle Hunter. As NFL Network insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport shared, Hunter will sign a two-year, $49 million contract once the 2024 league calendar commences on March 13.

Hunter is coming off a season with 83 tackles, 16.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and two pass deflections. Those numbers earned the former LSU standout his fourth Pro Bowl selection.

Likewise, that stat line had one football fan commenting:

“Lord have mercy…”

Another NFL follower said on Pelissero’s tweet:

“One of the best. Sh*t man gunna miss D. #Skol”

Here are other reactions to Danielle Hunter’s signing with the Texans.

As the last commenter mentioned, it’s like Danielle Hunter and Jonathan Greenard switched places. Greenard agreed to a four-year, $76 million contract with the Minnesota Vikings. He finished the 2023 season with 52 tackles, 22 quarterback hits, 12.5 sacks, two passes defended, and a forced fumble.

Meanwhile, Hunter will join Denico Autry, Sheldon Rankins, Maliek Collins, and the 2023 Defensive Rookie of the Year, Will Anderson Jr., on the Texans defensive line. His arrival will boost a pass rush that generated only 46 sacks last season.

The Jamaica-born edge rusher’s quickness and explosiveness can disrupt the opposing quarterback’s timing. Putting constant pressure all game could help reduce the 234.1 passing yards allowed in 2023.

In a division with young and talented quarterbacks like Trevor Lawrence, Anthony Richardson, and Will Levis, Hunter will stay true to his surname and hunt these players down in every snap.

The Texans have other key additions aside from Danielle Hunter

The NFL’s youngest franchise made more free-agent signings beyond Danielle Hunter despite reaching last season’s AFC Divisional Round. Aside from Autry, who agreed to a two-year, $20 million deal, the Texans acquired linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair on a three-year, $34 million deal.

They also added Jeff Okudah (one year, $4.75 million) and Michael Ford (two years, $4.5 million) to fortify their cornerback rotation. Houston will also add Del’Shawn Phillips, Lonnie Johnson, and Foley Fatukasi on one-year deals.

These players will join Hunter, Anderson, Denzel Perryman, Derek Stingley Jr., and Jalen Pitre on the Texans’ defense.

Danielle Hunter played the 2023 season under a one-year, $17 million restructured contract extension. He also signed a five-year, $72 million contract and a four-year, $2.9 million rookie scale deal with the Vikings. Spotrac estimates that he has earned $94.8 million throughout his career.