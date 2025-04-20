Darius Alexander NFL Draft: AFC West giants predicted to snag Toledo DT in Round 3

NFL Draft analyst Chad Reuter believes that the Kansas City Chiefs will add to their defensive unit in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

In the third round of his latest Seven-round 2025 NFL mock draft, Reuter predicted that the Kansas City Chiefs would select Toledo Rockets defensive tackle Darius Alexander with the No. 66 overall pick in the selection process.

The move for Kansas City would be an interesting one and one that could ensure the strength, dominance, and success of the defensive unit and defensive tackle position for years to come.

The current starting defensive tackle options on the Chiefs are Chris Jones and Jerry Tillery. Jones has had a phenomenal National Football League career to this point; however, he is unquestionably entering the latter years of his career at the age of 30. As a result, selecting Alexander could provide a solid plan for the future for the defensive tackle position in Kansas City.

In 2024 at Toledo, Alexander had 40 total tackles, 17 solo tackles, 3.5 sacks, and one interception for the Rockets. Should he be drafted by the Chiefs, Alexander would be able to learn from and play alongside Jones at the beginning of his NFL career, something that can show Alexander what it takes to succeed at the professional level.

What can Darius Alexander bring to the National Football League?

Alexander is a great defensive prospect who is agile, athletic, powerful, and someone who has a great slide-and-swim move. He showed that he can thrive in situations against both the run and the pass during his time at Toledo.

Alexander had a strong showing at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine earlier this year. At the event, he recorded a 4.95-second 40-Yard Dash, a 31.5’’ Vertical Jump, a 7.6-second 3-Cone Drill, a 4.79-second 20-Yd Shuttle run, and 28 reps of the Bench Press.

Bleacher Report gave Alexander a prospect grade of 7.3, something that in their opinion, translates to around a third-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft and the potential to be a "High-Level Backup/Potential Starter" in the league in the future. Alexander's National Football League player comparison was Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle David Onyemata.

