Darius Leonard Injury Update & return timeline: How long is the Colts' LB out for?

Darius Leonard had a tough start to the season. After going through off-season back surgery, the three-time All-Pro spent the first three weeks in rehabilitation.

Frank Reich announced his return for the Week 4 game against the Tennessee Titans. However, the All-Pro linebacker had to exit the match on Sunday due to concussion protocol. The Indianapolis Colts lost 24-17.

How long is Darius Leonard out for?

Initially, the LB walked off the field alongside trainers with the thought of a head injury. But it was later confirmed as a concussion. He only played 16 snaps before leaving. Leonard was eventually ruled out for Thursday's clash against the Denver Broncos.

Reich later mentioned that Shaq will not only be unavailable due to a concussion but also due to a fractured nose. Now, it looks like the fractured nose will extend Leonard's unavailability for the Colts beyond Week 5. His return for the Week 6 encounter against the Jacksonville Jaguars also looks doubtful.

The swelling on Darius' nose needs to be taken care of before any further investigation takes place. Doctors will then determine the extent of the injury and provide a future update. Reich said:

"He's the heart and soul of who we are. I feel terrible for him. He worked so hard to get back. It means so much to him. The team success means so much to him. That's what I've come to appreciate."

In the absence of Leonard, Indianapolis has been using Franklin, Bobby Okereke, and EL Speed. Zaire Franklin is another defensive unit that could be utilized by the Colts.

Darius Leonard career statistics and achievements

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard is one of the top players in his field position. The three-time All-Pro was ranked No. 4 in last year's rankings. The 27-year-old forced a career-high eight fumbles along with four interceptions, 122 tackles, eight pass deflections, and four tackles for loss. Below are some of the highest achievements of his career.

Career achievements NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year 20183x First-team All-Pro (2018, 2020, 2021)Second-team All-Pro 20193x Pro Bowl (2019, 2020, 2021)NFL forced fumbles leader 2021NFL tackles leader 2018PFWA All-Rookie Team 20182x MEAC Defensive Player of the Year (2016,2017)First-team All-MEAC 2015 NFL statistics Total tackles: 538Sacks: 15.0Forced Fumbles: 17Fumble recoveries: 7Interceptions: 11Pass deflections: 30Defensive touchdowns: 1

