New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has developed a reputation for bending the rules while on the field, and the latest incident, which involves Sauce Gardner, is drawing some heat on the young quarterback.

With the Jets losing to the Patriots 15-10 in Week 3 on Sunday, a scuffle broke out with Jones and Gardner, and many didn't know why. Now we do.

Gardner has accused Jones of hitting him in the private area, and ESPN's Dianna Russini posted a clip on X (Twitter) of the incident.

Philadelphia Eagles star cornerback Darius Slay has given his thoughts on the incident after the video of Jones and Gardner has gone viral.

In Russini's video, it's difficult to see Jones do much, but his arm seems to motion in a way that matches up with Gardner's story, and his reaction says it all.

"He stay doin dirty sh*t!!" Slay tweeted.

So, exactly what will go on from here is unknown, but the NFL may investigate what happened. Based on the reaction from Sauce Gardner, something happened with Mac Jones.

Mac Jones has history of questionable incidents on the field

New England Patriots vs. New York Jets

Given that Jones has only been in the league a few years, his number of questionable incidents is rather high. Sportingnews.com compiled a list of them.

First, there was Jones grabbing the leg of Panthers defender Brian Burns so he couldn't make a tackle. Then, there was a slide against the Chicago Bears where Jones slid yet for some reason had his leg up in the air, catching the safety and injuring him.

Then, there was the low block against Bengals defender Eli Apple for which he was fined, and now there is the Sauce Gardner incident.

So, there are a few questionable incidents that Mac Jones has been involved in.