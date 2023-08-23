Darius Slay was close to joining AFC Contender before agreeing on reworked deal with Eagles: Report

Darius Slay is one of the most important players on Philadelphia Eagles' elite defensive unit. His contributions during the 2022 NFL season were a big reason for their appearance in the Super Bowl. With his contract expiring in the 2023 NFL offseason, tying him down to a new deal became one of the top priorities for the Eagles this year.

While Slay eventually agreed to a contract extension with the Eagles, he nearly departed for a new team during the free agency period. On a recent episode of the "Pat McAfee Show," he explained his decision to return to Philadelphia after carefully weighing his options.

The 32-year-old had this to say:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"You know, I was supposed to go somewhere else, but you know, and then I thought about it, it was supposed to be Baltimore. I was like a flight away ... We got a very great understanding, we found a way to get the job done. And, I know the culture, and where I'm from we party in a different kind of way. And you know, so I gotta save these legs, I am on year 11 so I thought about my career and I thought it was best to go this way. It's a comfort thing man."

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

Slay has been with the Eagles for three years after spending the first seven years of his career with Detroit Lions. Apparently, he was moments away from joining Baltimore Ravens before changing his mind. At the back end of his career, he felt that continuity was the best choice for his future.

Darius Slay's new contract with the Eagles

Darius Slay

Darius Slay signed a new three-year contract extension with Philadelphia Eagles ahead of the 2023 NFL season. The deal is worth $42 million and keeps him under contract with the team until the conclusion of the 2025 NFL season. He will be 35 years old at that time, so it's entirely possible that this is his final multi-year NFL contract.

Slay earned his extension by being a consistent contributor. He has only missed two games in his three years with the Eagles and was named a starter for 47 of 50 possible games. In three seasons in Philadelphia, he has recorded seven interceptions and scored three touchdowns while twice being selected to the Pro Bowl.

🔥Ready to find out which NFL quarterback's spirit lives within you? PLAY QUIZ NOW and IGNITE your gridiron journey! 🏆

Poll : Poll: #4 What player was the first to rush for over 2,000 yards in a single NFL season? (#3 Ans - Giovanni Carmazzi) Walter Payton Barry Sanders Eric Dickerson Jim Brown 271 votes