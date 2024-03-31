Darius Slay and Cole Beasley should not expect to receive a positive reception from fans when they attend a Duke basketball game.

On Friday, Blue Devils guard Jared McCain, who is renowned for polishing his nails, his announced that he had secured an NIL deal with cosmetics brand Sally Hansen. The two aforementioned NFL players proceeded to mock him in now-deleted tweets:

Even though their responses are deleted, fans still got a glimpse and proceeded to condemn the two, with one tweeting:

"His body his choice but what another man does with his mind is mindblowing to him. What a weirdo."

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Will Eagles add secondary depth behind Darius Slay?

It's no secret that Darius Slay has been one of the best defensive backs in the NFL since the Detroit Lions drafted him 36th overall in 2013. However, his best days have arguaby been with the Philadelphia Eagles, whom he helped to a Super Bowl appearance in 2023.

As 2024 looms, his unit has seen a major revamp. Safety Kevin Byard, who was acquired in a 2023 midseason trade from the Tennessee Titans, lasted only half a season before being released and joining the Chicago Bears. However, the Eagles regained another safety in C. J. Gardner-Johnson, who had spent the 2023-24 season with the Lions.

Incoming sophomores Kelee Ringo and Sydney Brown are also expected to get more minutes in a group that also includes Reed Blankenship and Pro Bowler James Bradberry.

However, at the annual league meetings, general manager Howie Roseman teased the possibility of adding more secondary depth with and behind Darius Slay:

"We’ll see where it ends up here as we go through the process."

Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine has two suggestions for a contingency plan. The first is to trade up with the Seattle Seahawks in the first round of the upcoming draft, reasoning:

"Quinyon Mitchell, Terrion Arnold and Kool-Aid McKinstry are all in our top 15. But they could all three be gone by the time the Jaguars get on the clock at 17... In this scenario, the Eagles take advantage of having two second-round picks while the Seahawks don't have any."

Another would be trading for the Cleveland Browns' Greg Newsome II, who is entering the last year of his rookie contract unless general manager Andrew Berry invokes his fifth-year option.