‘We gots to be better!’: Darius Slay disappointed with Eagles fans’ behavior after Tyrie Cleveland’s major injury

Darius Slay has taken aim at fans of the Philadelphia Eagles.

On Thursday night, the Cleveland Browns played the Eagles in a preseason game. Unfortunately, during the game, Philadelphia wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland was stretchered off the field with an injury.

While he was being stretchered off, fans were doing the wave, which Slay was not happy about.

Slay tweeted:

"Facts.. we gots to be better eagles fans!!!"

Nick Sirianni gave an update on Cleveland and Moro Ojomo, who was also stretchered off, after the game:

"I haven't talked to the doctors yet, but it sounds like they're moving around," coach Nick Sirianni said. "I don't know anything else besides that."

Tyrie Cleveland was taken in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL draft by the Denver Broncos. In January, Cleveland was signed to the Eagles' practice roster and has been with the team since.

Moro Ojomo, meanwhile, was selected in the seventh round by Philadelphia in the 2023 NFL draft out of Texas.

Eagles seek Super Bowl return

Philadelphia made it all to the way Super Bowl last season, but lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the big game.

Philly will have Jalen Hurts back under center, but they do have a bit of a quarterback controversy now with regard to who will be his backup. Marcus Mariota was signed for the role, but he struggled and was booed on Thursday night.

After the game, Siranni made it clear that Mariota is the backup quarterback over Tanner McKee:

"You're way too early on that. Marcus is our backup and we're pleased with the way Tanner is playing."

The Eagles will open its 2023 season on the road in New England against the Patriots. Philadelphia will have its home opener in Week 2 on Thursday Night Football as they host the Minnesota Vikings.

Philadelphia is looking to win it all in the 2023 NFL season and has one of the best rosters in the entire league. Many think they are set to dominate the NFC, with a challenge coming from within the NFC East in their rivals, the Dallas Cowboys.

The other biggest threat in the NFC is the San Francisco 49ers, although there are potential challengers in the NFC North's Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions too.

With such a heated rivalry in place, it will be interesting to see who takes the NFC East division, and who makes it to the Super Bowl from the conference.