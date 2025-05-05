Darius Slay drops 2-word message for AJ Brown after Eagles star's engagement celebration

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown got engaged to Kelsey Riley on Saturday. He proposed at the Four Seasons in Center City while artist John Legend sang for them. On Saturday, Brown posted a celebratory engagement picture with friends and family on Instagram. He captioned the post,

"Each and everyone plays a different role in my life. I appreciate you ❤️.”

Several current and former teammates attended the ceremony - Darius Slay, Isaiah Rodgers, DeVonta Smith and Nakobe Dean. Slay responded to Brown's post with a short comment:

“Love fam.”

A.J. Brown's engagement comes on the heels of a standout season. Last year, he had 67 receptions for 1,079 yards and seven TDs. He was part of the Eagles’ victory over the Chiefs in Super Bowl 59, where he earned his first championship ring.

Brown signed a three-year, $96M contract extension in April 2024, securing his place with the team through 2029.

This engagement adds another milestone to Brown’s already impressive year.

Jalen Hurts misses AJ Brown’s engagement

Many of AJ Brown's Eagles teammates showed up to the event, but one name was missing: Jalen Hurts. Fans quickly noticed that Hurts wasn’t in any photos or videos. That raised questions. The two were close friends in college, and their bond was a big deal when Brown joined the Eagles in 2022.

Their on-field connection worked fast. They helped lead the team to a Super Bowl run in 2023. But now, fans are wondering if something’s changed. However, neither player has said anything.

Jalen Hurts got married last month to Bryanna Burrows in a private ceremony. He confirmed his marriage in an interview with Men’s Health.

With OTAs coming up, both Brown and Hurts will be back together at the facility soon.

