Darius Slay names Texans’ $72,750,000 star the league’s most slept-on early in his career

After a 12-year NFL career, shared between the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles, Darius Slay has faced multiple talented wide receivers. The now Pittsburgh Steelers' cornerback is set to start a new chapter in his career after signing a one-year, $10 million contract with the AFC North franchise.

Talking with Mina Kimes on her show, the veteran cornerback was asked about the most underrated wide receiver in the NFL.

While he doubted a little at first, Darius Slay picked Nico Collins, who signed a three-year, $72.75 million deal with the Houston Texans in 2024.

"The most underrated one, I feel as in... Who I went up against one time and had like, 'Oh, man, this man got some stuff to him.' At that time, he was not who he is now. Nico Collins was so underrated to me. He was the first one that came to my mind.

Asked about what makes Collins such a special player, Slay explained:

"The fact that he is big, he can run and it’s like his routes look like he’s running like he’s 5'8". He can stop on a dime. He was very underrated for a minute, but now he's where he's at.

"I’m telling you, like he get up out the breaks and when he catches it, he gets vertical. Crazy. And he’s running past a lot of guys. Big boy post like you wouldn’t think it."

Nico Collins' evolution over the years has been remarkable. He went from catching 33 and 37 passes in his first two seasons to 80 and 68, respectively, in the next two. He was on a positive trajectory in 2024, but injuries kept him sidelined in five games.

He finished the 2024 campaign with 68 receptions, 1,006 yards and seven touchdowns. The Texans dealt with serious injuries, including season-ending ones to Tank Dell and Stefon Diggs.

Darius Slay will play for his third team in the NFL

Darius Slay will enter his 13th season with his third team. The Pittsburgh Steelers went through some big changes in the offseason, starting with their starting quarterback, going from Russell Wilson and Justin Fields to Aaron Rodgers.

Slay, who helped the Philadelphia Eagles win Super Bowl LIX, has recorded 619 tackles, one sack, two forced fumbles, five fumbles recovered for 128 yards and 28 interceptions for three touchdowns and 469 yards.

The Steelers added a veteran presence both on offense and defense.

