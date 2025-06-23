Darius Slay's wife Jennifer beams with pride as son Trent gets crowned MVP in basketball tournament

Darius Slay's wife, Jennifer, celebrated a major milestone in her son Trent's sports career. The social media influencer posted a video of her son playing in a basketball game while she was cheering for him.

Her son was crowned the MVP of the game. In her Instagram story on Monday, she posted a video of Trent's basketball game along with a screenshot of the text she sent to her son. She penned a heartfelt note that read as follows:

"You are GREATNESS!! I just wanted you to know. I'm proud of you. I love you, and keep working hard. You can have and be anything you want to be if you keep working!! Proud of you always, babe."

Darius Slay's wife Jennifer beams with pride as son Darion gets crowned MVP in basketball tournament/@ballin_beauty_23

Jennifer Slay played basketball in her school days and also at the college level. She played for both Northeastern and Southeastern Oklahoma State University (SOSU).

According to her athletic career bio, she averaged 9.6 points, 0.9 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 0.3 steals. After her sophomore season at NEO, she was selected to the third team All-Oklahoma Collegiate Athletic Conference and, during her college basketball career, was awarded the Athlete of the Week in 2014.

Jennifer pens emotional message for Darius Slay on Father’s Day

Jennifer Slay celebrated Father’s Day by sharing a heartfelt post dedicated to her husband, Darius Slay. On June 15, she posted a few pictures and videos of the Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback with kids, and in the caption, she wrote:

"Happy Father’s Day 🫶🏼You always show up for our babies. Thank you for being a great role model❤️You’re greatly appreciated!! 🫶🏼🤞🏽"

Jennifer Slay shared an adorable video of the NFL star dancing with his kids in the sixth slide of the post. She also shared some candid pictures and videos of the kids spending time with their father.

Darius Slay and Jennifer welcomed kids in their teenage years before they got married. Per People magazine, Slay was blessed with a son, Darion, when he was just 15, while Jennifer had a baby boy named Trent in 2011.

The couple started dating in 2015. They have two kids together: their daughter Desirae, who was born in 2017, and a son named Desmond, born in 2021.

