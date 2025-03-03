Darius Slay's wife Jennifer sends 1-word reaction as Eagles release six-time Pro Bowl CB

The Philadelphia Eagles have decided to release star cornerback Darius Slay, a six-time Pro Bowler. The move saves the team $4.3 million in salary cap space but costs them a key veteran player.

Ad

On Monday, Slay’s wife, Jennifer, reacted emotionally to the news. She posted a photo on her Instagram story of the couple celebrating on the field on Feb. 9, when the Eagles defeated the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl.

“Philly," Jennifer wrote in the overlay.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Darius Slay's wife Jennifer Slay sends one-word reaction as Eagles release six-time Pro Bowl CB (Source: Via IG/@ballin_beauty_23)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Darius Slay joined the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020 after being traded from the Detroit Lions.

Ad

Trending

Jennifer and Darius met in 2015 through Instagram. They became parents at a young age and bonded over their shared experiences. Jennifer, a former basketball player at Southwestern Oklahoma State University, has been by Slay's side throughout his career.

Darius has two sons, Darion and Demetrius, from a previous relationship, while Jennifer has a son, Trent. Together, they have welcomed two more children: a daughter named Desirae, born in 2017, and a son named Desmond, born in 2021.

Ad

Darius Slay’s wife had the sweetest Father's Day message NFL CB

Last year, on Father's Day, Darius Slay’s wife, Jennifer, shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, praising him as a great dad and the leader of their family.

"Happy Father’s Day & 6th yr Anniversary to the Man of the house. We appreciate you and love you! Thanks for all you do for us!! ❤️🙏🏽💋" she wrote, along with some special family photos.

Ad

Jennifer Slay posted on Instagram. (Source: Via IG/@ballin_beauty_23)

in January 2024, Jennifer celebrated Darius Slay’s birthday. She shared a sweet message for him on Instagram, writing:

Ad

"33 Looks good on you !!! Cheers to more life!!! Happy Birthday, Slay. Blessings on blessings. Turn up. I love you boo."

Ad

Jennifer also posted a few pictures of them together.

Currently, Darius's future is still up in the air. However, there are a few potential landing spots for him.

Some possible teams that might be interested in signing him are the Detroit Lions, Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Washington Commanders and Los Angeles Rams, as reported by Newsweek.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.